Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 “Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Inc. reunited with longstanding associate Stussy for yet another series of Nike Air Flight 89 Low sneakers. This new bundle features three hues of the Nike Air Flight 89 model: "Black White," "Habanero Red," and “Pecan.”

As per initial reports, the Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 “Black” sneakers are projected to hit stores on December 8, 2023. Note that the confirmed drop date is still kept secret by both brands.

These sneakers will be launched with a retail price label of $160 for each pair. They are expected to be sold by the online and offline locations of Stussy, Nike, and a bunch of their associated vendors.

Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 “Black” shoes are embellished with white and grey overlays

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

There have been many innovative moments in the history of both Stussy and Nike. Stussy has made its mark on streetwear, while Nike has been a powerhouse in athletic gear. They celebrate cultural crossings and the growth of fashion through their collaborative works, which go beyond just releasing products.

For the latest drop, the two brands have picked Nike’s Air Flight 89 model and reimagined the shoe in three enticing variations, one of which is “Black.”

The uppers of this colorway are heavily decked in sleek black overlays, which are accentuated with hits of grey and white all over. These shoes showcase a premium leather construction throughout the exterior. Perforations have been added to the toe tops as well as the side panels of these shoes.

The shaded snakeskin elements on the side panel further beautify the overall look. Stussy's "SS" emblem, Stussy's graffiti symbol on the tongue flaps, Swooshes on the sidewalls, and Nike Air markings on the heel counters serve as branding details.

Moreover, the speckled pattern emerges across the midsole. These midsoles are perfectly banded to the solid black outer sole units underneath.

Finally, the pristine white details add an extra dose of flair to this collaborative sneaker. They are noticeable on the side panel swoosh overlays, lace fasteners, and branding marks on the tongue flaps.

For the unversed, Nike and Stussy have launched numerous other joint sneakers in the past. The Swoosh label’s fan-favorite sneaker models like Air Force 1, Air Huarache, Dunk High, SB Dunk Low, and more received revamps from the duo, which was wholeheartedly welcomed by the footwear community.

Take a closer look at the tongue flaps (Image via Nike)

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 “Black” colorway that will be accessible in the next few weeks. Those curious can stay in touch with both labels by signing up on their official websites and by using Nike’s SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to the stated “Black” variant, the duo has also crafted two more visually pleasing “Habanero” and “Pecan” colorways of the Nike Air Flight 89 silhouette that will be dropped together with the “Black” rendition.

Both of these iterations will also come with a price tag of $160 per pair. They will be offered via the online as well as offline sites of partnering labels, along with their connected retailers.