Air Jordan 38 Low Olympic shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 38 Low “Olympic” rendition recently appeared on the internet. The sneaker is entirely decked in a Cement Grey/Hyper Crimson-Particle Beige-Cool Grey color palette.

The Air Jordan 38 Low Olympic shoes are projected to enter the sneaker market sometime in the coming months of 2024, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official launch date hasn’t been disclosed by the Jumpman label as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of associated sellers. They will be marked with a $185 price tag.

More details about the Air Jordan 38 Low Olympic shoes

Closer look at the Air Jordan 38 Low Olympic sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Jordan label is getting ready to introduce the Air Jordan 38 Low "Olympic," an athletic shoe that commemorates the enthusiasm of the games as well as the architectural splendor of the city that will be hosting them.

The footwear release comes as readiness for the Olympic Games in Paris builds momentum. This limited-edition shoe is a tribute to the city of Paris, with a layout that deftly integrates features that are indicative of the city's famed architecture as well as the enduring emblem of the Olympic Games.

The renowned Haussmannian structures that run through the sidewalks of Paris served as another source of influence for the shoe, which features a foundation that is beige and gray.

Bringing together areas of design and athletics, this architectural reference is gently incorporated into the craftsmanship of the side panel. A flurry of vibrancy is injected into the layout by the application of brilliant orange on the midsole, tongue, and sock liner. It is a reflection of the energetic nature of the Olympic Games.

Closer look at the heels and tongue sections (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Furthermore, the glowing torch image that is adorning the tongue of the Air Jordan 38 Low "Olympic" is the most distinguishing aspect of this shoe. This design element is a direct reference to the Olympic flame, representing the values of competitiveness and unity. This logo serves as a potent reminder of the fundamental principles that underpin the games.

The Swoosh company blogged about the long history of Michael Jordan's sneaker label and the inspiration for the Air Jordan 38 design, which was inspired by a desire to see the sport thrive. Post says:

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork.”

It continues as:

"Court mobility and creating separation were the focus, harkening back to Jordan’s fadeaway jumper.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 38 “Olympic” rendition that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Jumpman label enthusiasts and other curious shoppers are advised to stay in touch with Nike's site or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of these sneakers.