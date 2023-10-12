Air Jordan 38 Low “Fundamental” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand is gearing up for the introduction of the low-top style of the newly developed Air Jordan 38. This low-top variation of the specified model will be dressed in a "Fundamental" ensemble that features white, black, and siren red hues all over, which is comparable to its high-top counterpart.

As per early sources, the Air Jordan 38 Low "Fundamental" rendition is projected to launch sometime during the spring of 2024.

The confirmed release date continues to be under wraps. These basketball sneakers will be available for purchase through Nike and other authorized Jordan Brand retailers, both online and in-store. The retail price of the item is $175, and it is available in sizes specific to men.

Air Jordan 38 Low “Fundamental” shoes are dressed in white, black, and siren red hues

Here's another look at the upcoming AJ38 Low colorway (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand consistently surprises and impresses by successfully fusing new ideas with its rich history. The company is already planning its next move, despite having just released the Air Jordan 38 for the first time.

A low-top edition of this new shape has surfaced, thanks to sneaker insider @kicksdong. The "Fundamental" hue that was used by Jordan Brand to promote the AJ 38 has been ported over to the low-top iteration of the shoe.

When examined more closely, the Air Jordan 38 Low displays the careful consideration for minute craftsmanship and design authenticity that went into its creation. The silhouette has been preserved with its originally formed neoprene and textile structure, and it was most likely built with twenty percent recycled content, just like the original AJ 38.

The low-top version, just like the high-top version in appearance, comes with a textile layer in the middle of the foot at the same location. Similarly, the stitched motifs that are located around the collar area have been simplified.

Nevertheless, the Jumpman logo, which is synonymous with the brand, is prominently displayed on top of the tongue. The color scheme is a time-honored one, with white shading encompassing the mudguard, midfoot, collar area, and heel counter of the shoe.

On the other hand, you can see that the toe box, tongue flap, eyestays, and lace fasteners all have prominent black accents. The Jumpman insignia that is located on the tongue flap as well as the inner sockliner is brought to life with the help of vibrant Siren Red accents.

Expand Tweet

The trailblazing Zoom Strobel and Cushlon 3.0 padding are combined in the shoe's signature sole, which is the most distinguishing feature of the footwear. The breakthrough X-Plate that is embedded within the rubber outer sole unit of the sneaker brings the shoe's architectural capabilities to their full potential.

The Swoosh brand wrote about the storied past of Michael Jordan's namesake sneaker firm and how the cutting-edge Air Jordan 38 design was made with the future of basketball in mind.

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork.”

The Nike Air Jordan 38 Low "Fundamental" shoes are highly anticipated for release next year. Fans can sign up on the Swoosh homepage or install the Nike SNKRS app to be notified as soon as the specified colorway is for sale.