5 cheapest Air Jordan 12 sneakers to avail in 2023

The Air Jordan 12 is among the few sneaker models that hold an invaluable status in the sneaker community. The sneaker debuted in 1996 during Michael Jordan's pursuit of his number five NBA championship. This basketball shoe draws inspiration from the Japanese Rising Sun flag and a 19th-century women's dress boot.

Like other timeless designs, Tinker Hatfield played a crucial part in creating this sneaker model. It showcases a streamlined design with full-length Zoom Air cushioning and a resilient rubber outsole. The Air Jordan 12 has been there during several of Michael Jordan's most iconic and intense basketball games, including the 1997 "Flu game."

Only a limited number of colorways for these shoes have been made available throughout their existence, contributing to their overall rarity and exclusivity. Fortunately, there are some affordable and accessible options available. Here is a selection of affordable Air Jordan 12 colorways available for purchase in 2023.

Air Jordan 12 "Field Purple" and four other colorways that can be bought for the cheapest prices in 2023

1) Air Jordan 12 Retro "Stealth"

The Jordan 12 Retro Stealth features a full leather upper. The sneaker is designed with a color palette of gray and white throughout. The gray elements are prominently featured on the eyelets, tongue flaps, heel, and medial sides of the sneakers. The athletic shoes include metallic eyelets on the collar areas.

The tongues of the shoes are adorned with white Jumpman logos. Both the inner and outer collars incorporate gray hues. The upper has been upholstered with leather, while the interior linings are made of textiles. The footbed features gray insoles with engraved Jumpman insignias.

The heel counters include heel pull tabs in varying shades of gray. The pull tabs on these sneakers are positioned vertically and display the Jumpman logo, 'JORDAN,' and 'Quality Inspired By The Greatest Player Ever' lettering. The space is completed by placing Michael Jordan's jersey number beneath the heel tabs.

The silhouette is finalized with the white sole units highlighting the Jumpman logos on the forefoot side. The soles incorporate Zoom Air units for greater comfort and cushioning.

Although these kicks were launched in August 2022 at a retail price of $200, they are currently being sold with an average sale price of $188 per pair via the reselling platform StockX.

2) Air Jordan 12 Retro "Black Taxi"

The Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Black Taxi' presents an elegant rendition of the iconic championship sneaker in a slightly blacked-out colorway. The sneaker's upper includes clean black leather panels, complemented by a black reptile-skinned mudguard. The all-black design of this footwear gets an elegant touch of vibrant yellow accents at the collar, tongue, heel branding, outsole, and midfoot patches.

The contrasting Taxi accents on the Jumpman logo and 23 graphics, representing the jersey number of MJ, add a touch of visual interest. Additionally, the tongue, eyelets, and molded panel on the side are adorned with 'Jumpman' branding, completing the silhouette look.

The outsole features a discreet Taxi Jumpman logo, complemented by a carbon fiber plate for enhanced stability and Zoom Air units for optimal cushioning. The black laces and sole unit enhance the yellow accents, creating a striking contrast that perfectly captures the OG-inspired aesthetic.

Released in March 2022 with a retail price of $200, these sneakers are currently available on the reselling platform StockX at an average sale price of $195 per pair.

3) Air Jordan 12 Retro "Field Purple"

The Air Jordan 12 Retro Field Purple has a stylish combination of two-toned purple and black designs. The sneakers are designed with an eye-catching combination of Black, Field Purple, and Metallic Gold hues.

This rendition of Air Jordan 12 resembles the legendary Gary Payton's Air Jordan 12 "Lakers" Player Exclusive, which he sported during his time with the Los Angeles team.

The sneaker includes a pebble-grained Black leather upper complemented by vibrant Purple accents on the mudguards. The iconic Jumpman badge and tongue branding can be seen on the side profile. The sneaker displays Metallic Gold upper eyelets and Purple branding on the tongue.

The aesthetic appeal is elevated with taxi accents on the heel tabs, a carbon fiber plate underfoot, and a purple rubber outsole.

The sneaker provides exceptional comfort and performance thanks to its unit-long Zoom Air cushioning. The Air Jordan 12 Retro Field Purple is an essential addition to any sneaker lover's collection, illustrating the rich history and legacy of the esteemed Jordan Brand.

The sneakers were launched in August 2023 at a retail price of $200. They are currently being resold on StockX for an average of $184 per pair.

4) Air Jordan 12 Low SE "Super Bowl LV"

The Jordan 12 Low SE Super Bowl LV is crafted using a color palette that draws comparisons to the iconic Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game." However, the Jumpman design team has incorporated subtle accents and patterns to give this shoe its own unique identity. The sneakers encompass a contrasting color scheme, with a black canvas upper and a grained leather mudguard in "Varsity Red."

The sneaker boasts elegant "Metallic Gold" highlights that can be seen on the lace that stays near the ankle. Furthermore, there are Jumpan-branded molds located along the lower midfoot. Notable details of the sneaker include the contrasting red and orange heel tabs and the retro confetti-inspired graphics on the sock liner.

The red heel tab features an embroidered "813" as a tribute to Tampa's area code, where the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes showdown took place. The outsoles of these sneakers maintain a consistent design with the upper body. The forefoot features a bright coating, while the heel region is adorned in chic black.

Dropped in February 2021 at a retail price of $190, these sneakers can now be found on the reselling platform StockX for an average sale price of $179 per pair.

5) Air Jordan 12 Retro "Utility"

The AJ 12 Utility "Grind" is the first version of Michael Jordan's twelfth signature sneaker that boasts incorporating recycled materials. It illustrates a refined design, athletic elements, and sustainable detailing.

The sneaker is engineered with a high-quality black leather upper with stitched detailing and silver-tone metallic top eyelets. The mudguards of the sneakers have been fashioned with black suede, a unique deviation from the usual pebbled leather mudguard found on the Air Jordan 12.

Adding a touch of style, red trim surrounds the midfoot badge, red-rimmed "23" graphics, and Air Jordan labels on the tongue. The sneaker comprises black heel tabs with anthracite Jordan branding.

The midsoles dovetailed Zoom Air units for a greater degree of comfort. A basketball-like texture sits on the forefoot, and an even finish is present on the heel. These kicks also have a distinctive "Grind" detail, an ice blue outsole made of recycled rubber with black and silver rubber flecks.

A carbon fiber midfoot plate and black herringbone traction are added to the unit for improved support and grip.

Released in August 2021 with a retail price of $190, these sneakers are currently available on the reselling platform StockX at an average selling price of $205 per pair.

These are just five of the cheapest AJ 12 colorways currently available for purchase. If you want to purchase any of the mentioned pairs, you can find them on StockX and other reseller platforms. Please be aware that prices may differ with time.