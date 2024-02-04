Nike Air Max 1 "Since '72" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 1 “Since ‘72” sneakers recently made their appearance on the internet. This shoe will be entirely decked in a White/University Red-Cream II-Limestone color palette.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Since '72" rendition is anticipated to make its debut sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official launch date has not been disclosed by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, alongside a bunch of connected retail shops. They will be marked with a price tag of $140 for each pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 "Since '72" sneakers

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 sneakers (Image via YouTube/@cbnsneakersupdate)

By reinventing beloved designs in contemporary, rustic tones to pay homage to their longstanding past, Nike's "Since '72" pack represents an acknowledgment of the brand's long and illustrious past while also modernizing for future generations.

The Air Max 1 is a prime example of Nike's trailblazing attitude in footwear fashion, and it shines out among these reimagined classics from the current collection.

An energetic color scheme consisting of White, University Red, Cream, and Limestone is featured on this latest iteration of the Air Max 1. A combination of mesh, leather, and suede is used in the construction of the footwear, which results in an appearance that is both vibrant and fashionable.

Additionally, Cream and Limestone toppings are used to complement the White foundation, which helps to keep the whole look balanced and natural.

Key components of the footwear, such as the Swoosh emblems, tongue tags, heel labeling, Air Max heel components, and the majority of the rubber outsole, are adorned with University Red highlights, which add a splash of color to the sneaker.

A closer look at the heels and tongue sections (Image via YouTube/@cbnsneakersupdate)

The "Since '72" marking, which is embossed in red on the insoles, is a tribute to the legacy that Nike has established. To finish off the layout, a Sail midsole that has been influenced by the past provides an element of classic elegance.

Team Swoosh sheds light on the roots and evolution of the Air Max 1 silhouette in the following text:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the "Since '72" iteration of the Nike Air Max 1 silhouette, which is scheduled to become available sometime around the spring of 2024. It is recommended that individuals who are interested in purchasing these keep a close eye on the Swoosh website as well as the SNKRS app in order to receive regular notifications regarding their arrival.

Besides this, the Swoosh brand has planned other colorways, including the “King’s Day” variant of the Nike Air Max 1 model, for the coming weeks of spring 2024. This shoe will be marked with a $140 price label and sold on Nike's online as well as offline platforms.