Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn shoes: Everything we know so far

The Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn sneaker design was recently teased by Supreme as part of its spring 2024 lookbook. This latest joint shoe design was entirely decked in a Black/Black Galactic Jade palette.

The Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn shoes are expected to be offered in the spring of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. It is to be noted that the partnering labels haven’t disclosed the official release date as of now. Reportedly, these pairs will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Supreme and Nike. These joint sneakers will be launched with a retail price label of $170.

More details about the Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn shoes

As is the case with the majority of new flagship sneaker designs, the Nike Air Max Dn will be the subject of a noteworthy collaboration to get things flowing in the right direction. Supreme has revealed an initial look at its co-branded endeavor on the most recent silhouette, which adds to the excitement the company is experiencing in anticipation of its Air Max Day premiere.

A stylish all-black version that hopes to fascinate shoe lovers and fashion aficionados alike first came to light through Supreme's recently released lookbook. The layout incorporates Supreme's famous italics lettering prominently imprinted across the outer lateral side of the sneakers.

This labeling is set in contrast to the footwear's dark canvas in a subdued grey tone that compliments the TPU components and midfoot embellishments on the heel. This branding detail is a reverence toward the striking aesthetic that was seen in earlier Supreme x Nike ventures, and it helps to continue the history of the success that they have achieved via their collaboration.

The characteristic yellow emblem that is located on the heel of the Air Max Dn is still present. This is a distinguishing piece that serves to emphasize the model's identity within the Air Max family of Nike. A splash of color is added to the monochromatic design by this particular element, which draws attention to the unique origins of the footwear.

The initial unveiling of the shoes is focused on the all-black hue. However, it is anticipated that additional colorways will be released soon.

Be on the lookout for the Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn shoes that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks of 2024. Interested readers are advised to stay in touch with the partnering labels for timely alerts on their arrival, alongside other colorways.

