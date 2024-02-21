5 upcoming Nike Air Jordan 12 releases planned for 2024

The Air Jordan 12 is widely regarded as a gem in the world of sneakers. Back in 1996, during Michael Jordan's quest for his fifth NBA championship, it made its debut. The shoe took cues from a Japanese flag and a women's boot, sporting a timeless appearance with full-length Zoom Air cushioning and a robust rubber outsole.

The AJ12 has witnessed some of Jordan's most unforgettable moments, such as his iconic performance during the 1997 NBA Finals, famously known as the "Flu Game." Over the decades, the model has come back in a slew of hues and partnerships, becoming a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Here is a list of 5 upcoming Air Jordan 12 releases for this Holiday season, perfect for Jumpman label fans.

More details about the five upcoming Air Jordan 12 sneaker colorways of 2024

1) Air Jordan 12 SP "Baroque Brown"

The Air Jordan 12 Retro SP "White/Baroque Brown" brings a lavish touch to its timeless design. The "SP" designation alludes to a "Special Project," indicating a sophisticated approach to this release, potentially incorporating high-quality materials or a notable partnership, although the details are still unknown.

The upcoming sneaker is expected to feature a clean white upper, providing an ideal canvas for the luxurious Baroque Brown details. These embellishments are predicted to decorate the shoe's unique faux reptile mudguard, elevating the sneaker's luxurious vibe.

Additional intricate Baroque Brown elements on the Jordan logo along the tongue, pull tab, and sock liner are anticipated to establish a cohesive and elegant color palette. Completing the look is a white and brown midsole that transitions into a matching outsole, enhancing the overall appearance.

Sole Retriever reports that the AJ 12 Retro SP White Baroque Brown is set to launch during the holidays of 2024 via Nike and chosen Jordan Brand stores. This sneaker is expected to hit the shelves with a price tag of $225 in men's size.

2) Women's Exclusive Air Jordan 12 "Phantom"

Jordan Brand is preparing to launch a new release tailored for women this holiday season by introducing the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom." Early mockups have teased a color palette reminiscent of the high-end OVO x Air Jordan 12 from 2016. This upcoming pair combines Phantom, White, and Metallic Gold to create a look inspired by Drake's sought-after collaboration.

Although the specific combination of materials remains undisclosed, the connection to the OVO color scheme suggests a luxurious design. Speculations suggest that the "Phantom" will stand out from its OVO version in terms of texture and finish, but just the colorway is already creating anticipation.

Currently, the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" iteration is surrounded by intrigue, building anticipation among fans. According to Sole Retriever, the AJ 12 Retro Phantom W is set to be released during the Holiday 2024. These sneakers will be offered in women's sizes at $200 per pair.

3) Air Jordan 12 "Wizards"

Although Michael Jordan's time with the Washington Wizards is sometimes overlooked in his remarkable journey, during his stint, Jordan wore the Wizards' jersey to develop future champions. While in Washington, Michael Jordan wore a variety of Player Exclusive (PE) colorways, showcasing his lasting influence on basketball and shoe culture.

After the recent launch of an Air Jordan 3 Wizards-inspired version in 2023, Jordan Brand is now preparing to pay tribute to MJ's Wizards era with the planned arrival of the AJ 12 "Wizards" scheduled for Holiday 2024. Mirroring the design elements of MJ's AJ 12 Wizards PE, the forthcoming "Wizards" version is anticipated to display a clean white leather upper paired with royal blue details, complementing the Wizards' team colors.

This particular release is quite remarkable, as it establishes a clear connection to the AJ12 Retro "French Blue." Originally intended as a tribute to MJ's tenure in Washington, the sneaker underwent design modifications prior to its official release in 2004.

According to Sole Retriever, the upcoming footwear will be available through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of associated Jordan Brand retailers. The footwear design will be dropped in four sizes: toddler, preschool, GS, and adults. These variants will be priced at $75, $90, $150, and $210 per pair.

4) Air Jordan 12 "Black/Wolf Grey"

The Air Jordan 12 "Black/Wolf Grey" is set to be part of Jordan Brand's Fall 2024 lineup. This new iteration is a stylish blend of Black, Wolf Grey, and White hues. Without giving away the surprise, this Air Jordan 12 is expected to feature a sleek black leather foundation.

Sneakerheads can expect Wolf Grey accents on the basketball texture overlay, heels, and midsole. The white shade will likely appear on the heel and tongue branding. Moreover, black is expected to be prominently showcased on the eyelets, laces, and Jumpman labeling on the toe.

Although official images are yet to come, Zsneakerheadz dropped a sneak peek of these kicks. Sneaker lovers can mark their calendars for the Air Jordan 12 "Wolf Grey" release on September 7, 2024. These shoes will likely hit the market at a price point of $200.

5) Air Jordan 12 "Red Taxi"

Jordan Brand is lining up to unveil a fresh take on a classic beloved for the approaching Spring 2024 season. Known as the "Red Taxi," this new AJ 12 is a tribute to the classic Jordan 12 Taxi famously worn by Michael Jordan during the 1996-1997 NBA season.

This AJ 12 features an upper made of white tumbled leather paired with a bold black textured leather mudguard. The classic black and white pairing remains strong as black makes its way onto the laces, pull tab, and sockliner.

Breaking away from the traditional "Taxi" color scheme, pops of red accentuate certain elements. One can see these on the Jordan stamping on the tongue and the "Jumpman" panel on the midfoot. The timeless white and black midsole and outsole are the finishing touches to the design.

Xcsnkr, a sneaker community source, shared these shoes' initial designs. Sources suggest that the AJ 12 Retro Red Taxi is set to drop on May 18, 2024, at various Nike and Jordan Brand stores. Available in men's sizes, the retail cost is $200, while GS, PS, and TD sizes are priced at $160, $100, and $85, respectively.

There have only been a few color options released for the Air Jordan 12 over the years, making them quite rare and exclusive. This year is the perfect time to get your hands on a classic Jordan 12 silhouette from the above list.

