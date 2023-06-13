Top 5 taxi colorway sneakers of all time

Taxi colorway sneakers are always a hit in the world of footwear. The color scheme is reminiscent of the traditional yellow and black cabs that can be found in a variety of places all around the world. Sneaker aficionados will find this design intriguing because it conjures up feelings of urban cool as well as a sense of the past.

The widespread appeal of the Air Jordan 12 taxi colorway sneakers, which were the first shoes to be released in the taxi colorway, was a crucial factor in the development of the attractiveness of this color combination. There is a dedicated fanbase for the Air Jordan brand, and its releases frequently generate excitement and demand.

In addition, another reason for the popularity of taxi colorway sneakers is their limited availability. Some sneaker colorways, such as the taxi colorway, are only produced in small quantities when they are released. This exclusivity creates a sense of desirability and increases hype among collectors and enthusiasts looking for uncommon sneakers.

Here is a list of the top five taxi colorway sneakers for sneakerheads that will add an extra spark to your attire!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The Air Jordan Taxi "Yellow Toe" and 4 other taxi colorway sneakers of all time

1) Nike Air Jordan Taxi "Yellow Toe"

The Yellow Toe, often known as the Taxi colorway, is modeled after the fan-favorite Black Toe and features traditional Jordan color blocks as its foundation. Yellow panels are seen on the shoe's collar, toe box, and outsole, contrasting with most of the white and black leather tops. Many people thought these yellow areas would be dressed in the company's University Gold color. Still, they are portrayed in Taxi Yellow, which debuted on the original version of the Air Jordan 12 in 1996.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Yellow Toe" taxi colorway is the ideal combination of hype and heritage that the brand is known for. The fact that this is not only a retro rerelease is one aspect that appeals to us. Even though this colorway is new, it pays homage to important times in Jumpman's past, which helps it stand out from the crowd.

The Nike Air Jordan Taxi "Yellow Toe" was released in 2022 and is available for $170 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

2) Nike Dunk High Wu Tang

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Official images of the Nike Dunk High SP “Wu-Tang” I mean “Varsity Maize” have arrived. Official images of the Nike Dunk High SP “Wu-Tang” I mean “Varsity Maize” have arrived. https://t.co/pBtKLwSoto

One of Nike's most iconic silhouettes, the Dunk family tree, has deep roots in skateboarding, basketball, music, and culture, all of which have shaped the contemporary streetwear scene. Friends and Family releases, like the Wu-Tang Dunk High from 1999, play a crucial role as game-changers. Now, a pair in a US 9 is up for auction thanks to premium consignor, Justin Reed.

The Wu-Tang Killa Beez's 1998 album The Swarm inspired Nike to design a unique "Be True" release of sneakers in the classic "Black/Goldenrod" colorway, which the group was given. Nike launched a limited-edition Wu-Tang collection shoe in 1999 to coincide with the re-release of its "Be True" collection; only 36 pairs were made.

It was a perfect match, as Nike's Dunk series and Wu-Tang rose to prominence then. Wu-Tang was a collective of New York City-based rappers and artists whose influence went far beyond music.

Wu-Tang put their unique logo on the lateral rear-quarter panel and tongue to show their appreciation for everyone involved. Although yellow and black taxi colorways were typical for Dunks in the '90s and '00s, this pair was never widely distributed, and features a premium leather upper.

These taxi colorway sneakers were released in 1999 and are currently available for highly varied prices at select retail and re-selling sites.

3) Off-White x Air Force 1 Low "Lemonade"

Virgil Abloh and the legendary basketball sneaker designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982 collaborated once again on the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lemonade." A rich mustard yellow color is dipped into the leather upper by Abloh, except for a silver Swoosh that is defined in contrast by zigzag stitching and the designer's characteristic Helvetica typography printed on the medial quarter panel.

The word AIR is inscribed on the lateral sidewall of the yellow midsole that matches the upper. Both the tongue and collar feature an exposed foam construction, with the tongue including a woven tag that has the marking OFF Nike Air. A last mark is left on the shoe by Abloh by wrapping the shoelaces in his characteristic zip-tie loop.

The Off-White x Air Force 1 Low "Lemonade" taxi colorway sneakers were released in 2021 and are available for $500 at the official Nike and select other retail sites.

4) Air Jordan 4 Retro "Lightning"

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Retail price for the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Lightning” has been locked in at $220. Retail price for the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Lightning” has been locked in at $220. 💰 https://t.co/UpvumNhL4s

In honor of the shoe's 15th birthday, the "Lightning" edition of the Air Jordan 4 was made available again. Because of the overwhelming demand for these yellow and black sneakers with the iconic "Air Jordan" logo, there is even a reverse version of the shoe named "Thunder." More recently, a red version called the Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" was released as well.

The sneakers have a colorway that consists of bright yellow and dark gray, and it was inspired by a seasonal strip that Michael Jordan's former motorsports team used to wear. The nubuck uppers of the AJ4 are coated in the shoe's trademark Tour Yellow colorway.

The black netting on the side quarter panels and below the shoelaces helps break up the yellow. Additionally, the black metal eyelets that are located at the top and bottom of the shoelaces are also black. These uber-rare kicks are now considered incredibly uncommon because they were only produced in a small number in 2006.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Lightning" taxi colorway sneakers were released in 2021 and are available for $150 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Nike Air Max 94 Black/Yellow

SPLURJJ @splurjj Nike Air Max 94 Black Yellow AV8197-002 Release Date splurjj.com/2018/10/nike-a… Nike Air Max 94 Black Yellow AV8197-002 Release Date splurjj.com/2018/10/nike-a… https://t.co/4WXVpih583

Not long after showing a pair of models earlier this summer, Nike continued to roll out further colorways of its vintage Air Max 94 silhouette. The classic AM94 makes its return with a core black color scheme of occasional touches of bright yellow peeping out here and there. Its previous iteration featured a gray and black safari-print design.

The upper of the shoe is made of leather and nubuck, and the primary color is simply black. However, there are contrasting pops of yellow on the shoe's branding on the tongue and heel, as well as on the inner lining and within the shoe's iconic heel unit.

The Nike Air Max 94 Black/Yellow resembling taxi colorway was released in 2018 and is available for $130 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

These black and yellow sneakers are instantly recognizable and simply iconic for a number of reasons, including the beautiful colors and the rarity. Get a pair of these trendy kicks to liven up your wardrobe; wearing any of them is guaranteed to attract attention wherever you go.

Poll : 0 votes