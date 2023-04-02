Nike Dunk Low “Black/Yellow” shoes: Where to get and more details explored 

In recent years, the Nike Dunk Low has set the bar for footwear across the globe. It was a direct-to-outlet design in 2016, but thanks to the "Panda" Dunks rule caused by the frequent restocks on the Nike sales strategy, it became a well-known mainstream model.

The newest Nike Dunk Low "Black/Yellow" colorway will be available for purchase sometime during the 2023 Christmas season. Although the majority of the details about these sneakers are kept under cover by the shoe company, they are anticipated to be sold by the Nike’s SNKRS app and some other select sellers, both online as well as offline.

Nike Dunk Low “Black/Yellow” colorway will be combined with white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Black/Yellow shoes (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

The Nike Dunk Low is a low-top version of Nike Dunk, a basketball shoe that debuted in 1985. The Dunk was designed by Peter Moore, who also created Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1. The sneaker design was inspired by four previous Nike models--Air Force 1, Terminator, Air Jordan 1, and Legend.

The Dunk featured a simple design with leather uppers, rubber outsoles, and padded tongues. It was initially marketed as a college basketball shoe, with different colorways representing different teams as part of the “Be True to Your School” campaign.

However, the Dunk Low was introduced in 1986 as a casual alternative to the high-top version. The silhouette soon gained popularity among skateboarders, who appreciated its durability, comfort, and style.

Although Dunk Low was not created with skateboarding in mind, it has acquired popularity since its release and is still a favorite among casual wearers. The shoe is released in various colorways on a yearly basis, with the latest being the "Black/Yellow" combination that recently appeared online.

Details about the origin of the Nike Dunks are stated on the swoosh’s website as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Caitlin Clark's incredible talent has propelled the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Women's National Championship Game this Sunday for the first time in the history of the program. This upcoming Nike Dunk Low is the ideal match for any Hawkeye supporter looking to celebrate the school's potential first-ever national championship.

The Peter Moore design employs a traditional color blocking technique modeled after its predecessor's "Be True To Your School" collection.

With jet-black laces and overlays that sit atop a blank white base layer covering the vamp, mid-foot, and heel, the highly tumbled leather upper adopts the easily re-released "Panda" theme. Bright yellow mid-foot swooshes, tongue flaps, as well as heel tabs, dress the silhouette's most recent clad-leather offering, bringing the well-known ensemble to a colorful conclusion.

This year will see the release of the brand-new Nike Dunk Low "Black/Yellow" colorway. To stay up to date on the well-known design, prospective buyers can peruse the SNKRS app or register for the official swoosh website.

