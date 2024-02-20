Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 “Pure Platinum” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 “Pure Platinum” colorway recently appeared on the internet. These shoes will be entirely decked up in a Pure Platinum/White-Sail-Light Smoke Grey palette.

The Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 “Pure Platinum” rendition is predicted to be offered in the coming weeks of spring 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Remember that the official date of release isn’t disclosed by Nike.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via Nike’s online as well as physical sites, alongside a bunch of other linked merchants. These women’s exclusive shoes will be marked with a $140 price tag.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 “Pure Platinum” shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Max 1 Pure Platinum shoes (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Amazingly, the Air Max 1 has gone from being an essential shoe for amateur runners to a beloved modern style. The Air Max 1 '87 in a stylish Pure Platinum shade is the most recent version to catch the eye of fashionable people. A new take on the iconic Air Max 1 style combines the shoe's classic good looks with updated details.

The footwear enjoys a hue scheme of Pure Platinum, White, Sail, and Light Smoke Grey. A white mesh foundation is combined with Light Smoke Grey suede additions, giving it an air of opulence because of the combination. The quality appearance of the product is further enhanced by the incorporation of Pure Platinum textured leather Swoosh trademarks as well as mudguards.

The Sail midsole, which features noticeable Air Max heel components, contributes to the shoe's ability to preserve its vintage appeal. A long-lasting rubber outer sole unit is the finishing touch to the combination.

A stylish accent that hangs from one of the lacing loops, the silver Nike Swoosh and Air Max jewelry is a striking feature. Not only does this unique detail make the shoe more eye-catching, but it also pays tribute to the long history of the Air Max series.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 Pure Platinum rendition that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike fans and other interested shoppers are encouraged to stay in touch with the Nike site for regular updates on their arrival.