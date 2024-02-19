Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black/University Blue" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/University Blue” rendition recently appeared on the internet. As sneakerheads may know, these shoes are dedicated to basketball, which is evident in the basketball motif on the model.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/University Blue” shoes are anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime in the coming weeks of 2024, as per Sneaker News. However, readers should note that the actual launch date hasn't been revealed as of now. These pairs will reportedly be sold via the online as well as the offline locations of Nike, alongside a slew of associated sellers.

Closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

With the AF 1 rising to the forefront of the sneaker game as part of a wider line that reminisces about classic court style, the Swoosh business has continued to remain relevant while paying respect to its basketball legacy.

The Nike Air Force 1 is well-known for its ability to combine athleticism and street-ready style, and it is not unfamiliar with motifs that were driven by basketball.

The latest rendition takes this link to a whole new level with the introduction of a palette that combines the hoops lineage of the business with a tribute to the University of North Carolina (UNC). The university is widely considered as one of the most illustrious basketball institutions.

The outer layer of this fresh Air Force 1 edition is made of smooth black leather, and features University Blue embellishments. University Blue is a color that has become deeply rooted in basketball culture, as a result of the University of North Carolina's renowned program. The use of bold black as the foundation color enables the bright blue to stand out.

The tongue flap and heel counter both feature meticulous attention to detail, which contributes to the overall retro vibe. A modest yet powerful allusion to the sport that has elevated the Air Force 1 to the status of a court staple since its creation is the pebbling on the tongue, which is textured like basketball. Finally, the heel counter is decorated with a classic Nike Basketball emblem.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/University Blue” shoes, which will reportedly arrive in the next few weeks. Keep an eye on Swoosh's site for timely updates on the release information and more details on this colorway.