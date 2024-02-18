Nike KD 16 Slim Reaper shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike KD 16 Slim Reaper rendition recently surfaced on the internet. This Kevin Durant x Nike KD 16 iteration will be decked in a Black/Metallic Silver-Bright Crimson-Thunder Blue palette.

The Nike KD 16 “Slim Reaper” rendition is anticipated to be dropped on March 1, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Reportedly, these shoes will be offered via Nike’s online and physical platforms alongside several connected sellers. They will be marked with a selling price label of $160 per pair.

More details about the Nike KD 16 Slim Reaper shoes

Closer look at the Nike KD 16 Slim Reaper sneakers (Image via YouTube/@lechonjames236)

When it comes to his performance on the NBA court and his trademark footwear line with Nike, Kevin Durant has consistently improved his game. Several recurring themes that pay tribute to Durant and his family have been featured across the Nike KD line. The KD 16 is the first shoe to bring the Slim Reaper nickname of the KD brand to life.

With a color scheme of black, red, blue, silver, and white, the Nike KD 16 Slim Reaper takes on a look reminiscent of a symbol of death. Using nubuck toppings that are embellished with crimson spatter creates the sensation of blood, a reference to Durant’s ruthless game.

Additionally, the woven mesh is enhanced with a zebra design in black and red, which adds to the chilling appearance of the shoe. Elements of metallic silver, like the cage on the midfoot, offer a fashionable appearance and sturdy support, guaranteeing that the shoe is as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing.

The heel of this KD 16 looks especially interesting since it features a metallic silver tab that boldly displays the Slim Reaper label. This button helps to strengthen the motif of the footwear.

The layout is finished with a combination of a semi-translucent blue and orange outsole that is fitted with a one-of-a-kind gear pattern for ideal stability on the court and a white and blue midsole that matches the entire color scheme.

Be on the lookout for the new Nike KD 16 Slim Reaper shoes that supposedly arrive in the next few weeks. Those curious to get these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their launch.