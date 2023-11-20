Nike KD 16 “B.A.D.” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Kevin Durant and Nike have worked together for a long time, and the new Nike KD 16 "B.A.D." colorway is the most recent result of this cooperation, which has profited the sneaker community significantly.

According to House of Heat, even though the official release date for the Nike KD 16 "B.A.D." shoes has not been released just yet, the pair is anticipated to drop sometime during the month of December 2023.

These flashy basketball sneakers will be readily accessible, with a price tag of $170 per pair. They will also be sold in Nike stores, through the SNKRS app, and at a few other retail outlets associated with the firm, in addition to being sold on the official website of the company.

Nike KD 16 “B.A.D.” shoes are dedicated to Kevin Durant's grandmother

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike KD16 sneaker (Image via Nike)

Kevin Durant has made it a habit of using his trademark collection to pay homage to the ladies who have had a significant impact on his life. Durant's shoes are a canvas that he uses for acknowledging the women who have had an influence on him, ranging from his yearly "Aunt Pearl" launches devoted to his late Aunt Pearl to a number of models celebrating his mother, Wanda.

This legacy is carried on by the Nike KD 16, which features a design inspired by the "B.A.D." motif that was first seen on the Nike KD15. That shoe paid a touching tribute to Kevin Durant's grandma, Barbara A. Davis, who tragically passed away in 2022.

In this second instance of the "B.A.D." line on his 16th signature footwear, we see a move to a dramatic two-tone mesh top.

The website for Nike's Swoosh brand emphasizes how crucial the engineered multi-layer mesh is and states:

“Multi-layer mesh in the upper is lightweight and dimensional with a broken-in feel. Added thickness in strategic areas helps to keep your foot in place by reducing small movements.”

This top was originally designed for his 15th trademark shoe. The tongue flap, the laces, and the inner layer all have the same richer violet color as the top of the shoe. The nubuck extended covering plus the 3D molded caging structure are both covered in a hazy lilac tone, which continues all the way down to the sole unit, creating a striking contrast with the darker hue.

Team Swoosh provides additional insight into the features of the unique Zoom Air section that has been placed into the tread of the Nike KD16 design.

“KD loved the 15's underfoot experience, so we took inspiration from the previous iteration and added a bottom-loaded forefoot Zoom Air unit for extra pop and snappiness when the game hits high speeds. Responsive full-length foam adds a soft, comfortable sensation,” it continued.

Take a closer look at the tongue flaps of the shoe (Image via Nike)

While this edition does not include flowery graphics like the previous one, it nevertheless manages to preserve an air of refinement by having the initials of Durant's grandmother reproduced in fine handwriting on the left tongue tab as well as both insoles.

Fans of sneaker culture are anticipating next month's debut of the Nike KD 16 "B.A.D." edition with much excitement. Check the Swoosh site or the SNKRS app for the latest information on when this colorway will be available for purchase by sneakerheads who want to add it to their collection.