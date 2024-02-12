7 Best Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers to add your collection in 2024

Nike Air Force 1 Low, one of the most coveted pairs among sneakerheads, came to the footwear realm in 1982. Introduced as the basketball sneaker, this lineup gradually started to dominate in the lifestyle section.

Infused with air units, the lineup debuts an assortment of various colorways and iterations every year that make it an unmatchable pair among sneaker enthusiasts. In 2024, the sneaker mogul Nike has prepared several drops for the upcoming season, which are listed below.

Some of the best Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers

1) Nike Air Force 1 Low " Black/White"

The Nike Air Force 1 Low brings different colorways in 2024 and the classic 'Black/ white' colorway comes under one of the early releases. The sneaker boasts premium leather, continuing the Nike heritage and the pre-dominant black hue makes it a cool pair.

Along with similar mudguards and toe cases, the shoe strikes the variation with white swoosh and heel tabs. Released on January 16, this sneaker is available at Nike and other selected stores for $155.

2) Nike Air Force 1 " Resort and Sport"

Nike Air Force 1 " Resort and Sport" ( Image via Sportskeeda)

The AF1 Low "Resort and Sport" is another great addition to the series in 2024, offering a serene colorway to sneakerheads. This rendition displays meticulous work on the swoosh, crafted with stitch embroidery in forest green.

Another noticeable stylistic flair can be seen on the heel tab, embracing a bathrobe-like material, which adds further stylistic appeal. The brand, however, has not published any release date and price details yet.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low " Lemon"

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lemon” shoes ( image via nike)

Nike is preparing to launch a bright Air Force 1 lineup rendition, introducing the "Lemon" colorway. The sneaker adopts an eye-soothing yellow tone, accompanied by pristine white.

The classic leather upper is accentuated in white while the mudguard and swoosh are dyed in citrus. This iteration is slated to be released in spring 2024. However, its exact release date and pricing details are yet to be unveiled.

4) Nike Air Force 1 Low LX "Black/ Red Stardust"

Nike AF1 Low LX, a fresh iteration of the Air Force 1 family, comes with a nubuck leather upper. This particular rendition adopts the coconut milk and red stardust sole unit, striking the luxe appeal. The upper is accented in black, boasting a twill base and mesh material.

Though the sneaker brand is silent about the release date, the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit revealed that it will come in Spring 2024 at a price point of $135.

5) Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Black Swoosh"

Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Black Swoosh" ( Image via Nike)

Another pair from the Nike Air Force 1 lineup comes in pristine white, accompanied by minuscule swoosh detailing. Embracing the similar pattern of mudguard and perforation design, the sneaker is accented with a whole white upper including the big swoosh.

The creative diversity shows the black minuscule swoosh which is etched on the mudguard. As per the media outlet the House of Heat, the sneaker is launching in the coming week of 2024 while any further details are yet to be released.

6) Nike Air Force 1 Low " White Mint"

Another subtle colorway comes in a white and mint combination, exuding an eye-soothing aesthetic. This iteration is accented with a pristine white upper while the mint hue is painted on the outsole, swoosh, and mudguard panels.

However, sneaker giant Nike has not unwrapped any details about its release. The House of Heat has shared that it is slated to be released in the upcoming weeks of 2024.

7) Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature"Platinum Violet"

The final drop recommendation in the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 low family is dressed in violet, showcasing the pastel shade combination. This particular pair continues the brand's commitment to natural sustainability and it includes the Volt insole. The sneaker is slated to drop in spring 2024 with a price tag of $130.

Apart from these sneakers, the brand is preparing other footwear from the same lineup. The AJ1 Low Golf White/obsidian colorway is one of them, waiting to be released on February 16.

