Nike Air Force 1 "Resort and Sport" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Sneaker News recently unveiled a fresh makeover of Nike Air Force 1, launching a kid's section. The shoe follows the outlook of the Nike Blazer's upcoming iterations with luxury hotel allurement.

The sneaker boasts a predominantly white upper with a forest-green embroidered swoosh logo. The enticing part of the sneaker is its heel tab, embracing bathrobe material for logo embroidery.

However, the details of the sneaker have not been published yet. The Sportskeeda team will update it further once the information is available on the official website.

Nike Air Force 1 "Resort and Sport" sneakers come in kid's sizes

Nike Air Force 1 "Resort and Sport" sneakers ( Image via Sneaker News)

The upcoming iteration of the Air Force 1 series, dubbed "Resort and Sport," introduces a serene color palette to the iconic sneaker line. This iteration features predominantly white hues, accentuated by touches of forest green throughout its design. Crafted with premium leather, the upper ensures both durability and elegance, while the combination of white and forest green creates a visually appealing contrast.

Read more: 3 upcoming Travis Scott x sneakersdan 1 Low sneaker of 2024

Nike Air Force 1 "Resort and Sport" sneakers ( Image via Sneaker News)

The swoosh logo is meticulously crafted, with green accents along the outer stitches, while the border of the swoosh is painted in green, leaving the midsection in white. Additionally, a notable design element is etched on the back portion of the shoe, adding to its overall aesthetic appeal.

The heel tab of the shoe features the Nike Air logo along with a small swoosh, while the fabric used is notable for its quality. Similar to the Nike Blazer, this part of the shoe is adorned with a plush bathrobe-like material, adding a touch of luxury.

Moving to the tongue, the brand logo is prominently displayed with an elegant N script, accompanied by leaf motifs in forest green. This adds a stylish element to the design.

Functionally, the perforated upper ensures good airflow, promoting ventilation for the wearer's feet. Additionally, the inclusion of air units enhances comfort and cushioning. Initial images of the shoe have been shared by Sneaker News, but further details are yet to be revealed.

FAQs

1) How to protect Nike Air Force 1 from creasing?

It is quite normal for Nike Air Force 1 shoes to develop creases over time, but there are simple techniques to protect them from creasing and tearing. Applying a leather protectant spray to the upper of the sneaker can help prevent creasing while wearing socks with the shoes can also mitigate the issue.

2) What are the upcoming Air Force 1 to be launched in 2024?

Several sneakers are slated to be launched this year. The Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day 2024" will be launched in February while AF1 Lemon will be released in the spring season. AF1 "Black Neutral Olive" is another pair that will be launched in 2024.