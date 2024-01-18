Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of multiple Air Force 1 colorways in recent weeks, the brand has now presented a Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” colorway.

This Next Nature variant highlights the sustainable take of the brand in the sneaker world, as they are composed of repurposed components. These sneakers will be entirely decked in a Light Bone/Platinum Violet-Gum Light Brown palette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” variation is expected to enter the footwear scene sometime during the spring of 2024, as mentioned by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the accurate release date has not been revealed by the Swoosh label so far.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be dropped via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the Swoosh label, and a slew of partner sellers. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $130 for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” sneakers are contrasted with volt insoles

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature sneakers (Image via Nike)

The most recent Next Nature product from Nike is distinguished by its velvety and textured additions, which contribute to the line's unique appearance. This sustainability concept of Nike is not only seen in the most recent pairs of Dunk Low, but it also continues effortlessly with the classic shape of the Air Force 1. Therefore, Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Platinum Violet" shoes recently surfaced online.

The use of textured toppings is an essential component in the enhancement of the aesthetic value of the shoes. The most recent design features pebbled leather in a violet tint on the toe, eyelets, and side panel.

The paint scheme for this model is Light Bone, Platinum Violet, and Gum Light Brown. To enhance airflow, this leather is paired with a foundation made of silky leather that has perforations.

Besides the Swoosh as well as heel tabs made of light bone leather, the shoe also features a leather tongue tab along with an inlaid Nike insignia on the heel, all of which give a sense of luxury and elevate the entire design.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

With forty years in the game, the Nike Air Force 1 has a wonderful history, and Team Swoosh has summed it all up:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Platinum Violet" shoes are rumored to be arriving in the following weeks of 2024, so make sure you keep a lookout for them then. It is recommended that individuals who are interested in acquiring these shoes keep themselves connected to the Nike website or the SNKRS app to receive regular updates regarding the debut of these pairs.

In addition to the abovementioned Air Force 1 shoe, the Swoosh brand has designed a comparable Dunk Low Next Nature variant with a similar “Platinum Violet” moniker. These shoes will supposedly arrive with a retail price label of $130 and be sold by the digital and online stores of Nike and a few other affiliated stores.