Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of "Cacao Wow" and "Photon Dust/Obsidian" iterations, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature catalog will now welcome a “Platinum Violet” colorway for the upcoming launch. This Next Nature variant will be wrapped entirely in a Light Bone/Platinum Violet-Gum Light Brown palette.

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” shoes are expected to drop sometime around spring 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the official release date is kept under wraps for now.

These shoes are anticipated to be sold online as well as on physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated sellers. They will be marked with a selling price label of $130 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” shoes are complimented with volt insoles

Here's another look at the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature sneakers (Image via Nike)

With the debut of the redesigned Nike Dunk Low Next Nature in "Platinum Violet," the brand strives to demonstrate its dedication to satisfying the aesthetic and sustainable needs of the modern market. This most recent version is a tribute to Nike's persistent efforts to combine a stylish layout with an ecologically conscientious production process.

At its foundation, the footwear is constructed with a crisp and silky white leather top and tongue, providing a clean and highly adaptable canvas. Incorporating the "Platinum Violet" toppings into the design gives it a modern and sophisticated look.

A tumbled texture is featured on the toe, eyestay, and quarter panels, whereas the Swoosh logo at the midfoot is rendered smooth. The overlays have been expertly constructed.

There is a clear demonstration of Nike's dedication to excellence in the high-quality leather tongue tags, an extra feature that lends another dimension of sophistication to the footwear.

Per Nike's "Move to Zero" logic, the layout is deliberately balanced with a gum sole block featuring a grind rubber fleck. The business is continuing to reduce pollution and promote the adoption of sustainable products, and this program represents those kinds of initiatives.

On the inner side, the footwear has been capped with the distinctive Move to Zero Volt insole, a modest yet essential detail. These Volt insoles are imprinted with a Circularity design in black that highlights Swoosh’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

The "Platinum Violet" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is not only a fashionable option for sneaker aficionados, but also a sustainable one. This is in keeping with the growing trend toward eco-friendly fashion.

Shoes fans can visit the Swoosh website to learn more about the Dunk model's history. The site states:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Platinum Violet" sneakers that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Those specific to get their hands on these pairs are advised to stay connected to Nike’s site or its SNKRS app for regular updates on their launch.