5 most sustainable sneaker brands of 2023 

Sustainable fashion and brands are en vogue this year, offering an array of ethical kicks that upgrade one's style game while treading lightly on the planet. Offering everything from affordable recycled sneakers to sleek vegan options, these brands are transforming our footwear options in the most eco-conscious way.

With more consumers leaning towards comfort and ethical manufacturing, the industry is delivering. Likewise, sporty sustainable sneakers aren’t just a wardrobe addition anymore; they are an act of self-care. The choices have never been more plentiful. Gone are the days of limited designs and generic colorways, the most sustainable sneaker brands of 2023 offer many silhouettes, colors, and materials to suit any style.

Nisolo and 4 other sustainable sneaker brands of 2023

1) Will's Vegan

Cool Vegan Sneakers for Everyone



If what you're looking for is a nice pair of cool vegan sneakers then look no further than Will's Vegan. As the title suggests, this popular brand makes and designs vegan footwear



The first name on our list is Will's Vegan of the most sustainable sneaker brands of 2023. This brand is known for its sustainable, vegan leather boots and handbags. Notably, they also craft some of our favorite ethical sneakers. Made in small batches in Italy and Portugal, their collections feature breathable, water-resistant, 100% recycled polyester mesh knit or vegan leather.

With such sustainable methods being employed, it's no wonder they have been certified carbon-neutral. The price starts from $79.00 onwards, making them one of the most affordable sustainable sneaker brands.

2) Nisolo

Nisolo is one of the most sustainable sneaker brands of 2023, known for its ridiculously stylish, extremely comfortable kicks. Their sneakers are designed with durable, environmentally-friendly raw materials, featuring recycled knitting made from plastic water bottles.

The brand is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and environmental consciousness, offering sneakers and justifying their starting price of $124.

3) Cariuma

Cariuma is a brand that combines fair trade certified cotton with sustainably-sourced rubber and ethical leather. With their focus on skateboarding, each sneaker style is designed to meet strict comfort and durability demands.

Starting at $79, they offer a range of styles from classic, white canvas low tops to high tops and slip-on.

4) Allbirds

Allbirds is another name on the list of the most sustainable sneaker brands of 2023 list, using innovative technologies like water-repellent Puddle Guard® in their sustainable sneakers. From the laceless “Tree Dasher” running shoe made of leftover stock yarn to lightweight, breathable sneakers made of eucalyptus fiber, Allbirds' offerings are comfortable, sustainable, and innovative.

In an era when the sneaker industry leaned heavily towards synthetic materials, Allbirds took a different path. They opted for natural and sustainable material - wool. While the material is renowned for its anti-bacterial and anti-odor properties, it had not been previously considered for footwear. Allbirds saw an opportunity where others didn't.

5) Veja

Finally, Veja, a brand known for turning waste into valuable, high-quality products. From all-white low tops to bold high tops, they offer ethical alternatives to mainstream sneaker silhouettes. They have created their B-Mesh light, breathable, and waterproof fabric, proving sustainability doesn't have to compromise style.

To sum up, the most sustainable sneaker brands of 2023 offer a plethora of options in silhouette, color, and material. These brands put sustainability and ethical production at the forefront, striving to minimize environmental impact without sacrificing style and comfort. With options from vegan leather to recycled materials, these are the most sustainable sneaker brands of 2023.