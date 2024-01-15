Nike Air Max 90 “Glacier Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

As part of its ongoing effort to broaden its product offerings, Nike has introduced a new Nike Air Max 90 model with a color scheme that seems more appropriate for extreme weather. This latest iteration will be entirely decked in a Pure Platinum/White-Glacier Blue palette.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Glacier Blue" sneakers are anticipated to step into the footwear scene sometime during spring 2024, as per early reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. It’s crucial to know that the official launch date is kept hidden by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be offered via the online as well as digital platforms of Nike and its connected retail stores. They will be dropped with a $130 price tag.

Nike Air Max 90 “Glacier Blue” shoes are combined with white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Glacier Blue shoes (Image via Nike)

The "Glacier Blue" hue of Swoosh's Air Max 90 will be released in February 2024, marking the beginning of the Spring 2024 period with a new and icy flair.

A remarkable combination of Pure Platinum and Glacier Blue colors, the "Glacier Blue" Air Max 90 comes to mind when one thinks of the tranquil and icy settings. A mix of light gray and white that is suggestive of a snowy background serves as the base of the footwear.

This arrangement creates a clean and subtle foundation that allows the cooler hues to highlight themselves. The light blue detailing on the forefoot lace eyelet, the Air Max branding, and the readily apparent Air unit frame further reinforce the concept of glacier harmony.

These details are reminiscent of the pristine and reviving feel of a glacier. To give the layout more depth, the leather mudguard, and the insoles are adorned with a deeper color of blue, which is evocative of the thick ice that can be found below sea level.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

Swoosh describes the motivations and factors that led to the creation of the Air Max 90 sneaker model:

“The '90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color affectionately dubbed as “infrared,” its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.”

Add the Nike Air Max 90 “Glacier Blue” colorway to your watchlist that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike fans and other curious buyers are encouraged to stay in contact with Swoosh's site for regular alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

Besides the mentioned “Glacier Blue” variant, the Swoosh brand will offer more intriguing Nike Air Max 90 shoe colorways. The brand recently introduced the "Cool Grey/Alchemy Pink" colorway, which is scheduled for spring 2024. This shoe will be dropped with a price label of $130, and it will be traded via Nike's online and offline sites, along with a slew of connected vendors.