Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Photon Dust/Obsidian" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The newest Dunk product from Nike, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature in "Photon Dust" and "Obsidian," continues to demonstrate Swoosh’s dedication to combining stylish design with environmentally responsible practices. The Swoosh’s extensive Next Nature collection offers sneaker designs that are crafted out of repurposed materials.

The latest addition to the line, the Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust/Obsidian” shoes are anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime around spring 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. The official release date hasn’t been confirmed yet by the Swoosh label.

These pairs will reportedly be dropped via the digital and physical sites of Nike, along with a bunch of associated sellers. They will be offered with a selling price label of $120 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Photon Dust/Obsidian” shoes are complimented with green accents all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is committed to satisfying the desires of the modern market, and this new Nike Dunk Low “Photo Dust/Obsidian” colorway illustrates that commitment by blending fashionable features with manufacturing procedures that are environmentally conscious.

The foundation of the footwear is constructed out of a sleek white leather top, which serves as an empty canvas that is both clean and adaptable. This is complimented in an effortless way by toppings of "Photon Dust," which are also created from leather. These overlays give a distinctive contrast to the overall look.

The "Obsidian" coloration makes an incredible impact on the Swoosh and heel reinforcements composed of tumbled leather, which adds a splash of an intense and rich tone to the shoe. A compelling interplay is created between the softer hues of the shoe and this dark blue accent.

The sneaker strikes the perfect balance of the neo-vintage aesthetic by incorporating warm sail tints on the tongue tag, laces, and midsole. This adds to the overall appeal of the sneaker. By visiting the Swoosh website, sneakerheads can learn more about the history of Dunks:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a closer look at the hangtag, heels and tongue areas of the shoe (Image via Nike)

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Photon Dust/Obsidian” sneakers that are expected to arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Those certain to get them are advised to stay connected with Swoosh’s site or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the abovementioned iteration, some other Next Nature colorways of Nike Dunk Low surfaced online recently. Iterations, including "Cacao Wow," "Dusty Cactus," "Light Bone," and “Football Grey,” are also expected to drop sometime during spring this year, as per preliminary reports.

They will be marked with a similar price tag of $120 for each pair and be offered via Nike's online as well as offline stores and a slew of their affiliated sellers.