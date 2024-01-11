Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Cacao Wow" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Inc. offers sustainably crafted sneaker designs under its "Next Nature" label, which is set to introduce the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Cacao Wow" colorway.

In the summer of 2024, the Nike Dunk Low NN "Cacao Wow" colorway is expected to enter the footwear scene, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that official word from Nike is still awaited.

These shoes will be made available for purchase both online and in-store via the Nike’s SNKRS app as well as other connected sellers. The retail price is set at $125, and it is exclusively available in men's sizes.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Cacao Wow" shoes are contrasted with crisp white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The shape with a distinguished past and a broad following, the Nike Dunk Low, is regularly updated. Even though demand has slumped, Nike has not wavered in its dedication to developing fresh looks and offering innovative designs.

Throughout the summer of 2024, the company plans to expand its Dunk Low collection by producing the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Cacao Wow." This model is designed to pay homage to the iconic SB Dunk while also incorporating environmentally responsible practices.

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Cacao Wow" is a modern interpretation of the well-known Dunk design. It provides a new point of view while simultaneously paying homage to the way it was originally conceived.

The famous Nike SB Dunk Low Trail End, which came out in 2007, served as a major source of reference for this particular rendition. Furthermore, the upcoming shoe also shows some resemblance to the previously released Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 shoe.

This footwear, which is a component of Nike's Next Nature collection, incorporates recycled materials in certain areas, thereby combining sustainable development with street style.

In the shoe's manufacturing process, Nike uses synthetic suede reinforcements in a deep cacao brown color. This is contrasted by the clean white synthetic tumbled leather used on the toe box and midfoot.

Here's another look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

The collar area and tongue flap are both adorned with white canvas, which not only contributes to the variety of textures but also creates a tidy and bright appearance.

Black accents emphasize the silhouette, and the Swoosh and heel tab add a dramatic visual harmony to the overall design. The lower portion of the shoe features a Dunk midsole in a sail-colored color, combined with a black rubber outer sole unit to ensure durability and comfort.

The history of the Dunks may be discovered on the Swoosh site, which can help sneakerheads connect with the humble beginnings of the iconic sneaker style.

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Cacao Wow" sneakers that will supposedly be released in the coming weeks of 2023. Dunkheads and other interested parties can stay in touch with Nike's site and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on this drop.