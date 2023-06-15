Michael Jordan's iconic 'Flu-game' sneakers sold for over $1 Million: Shoe, price and more

Throughout his career, Michael Jordan has had countless pieces of memorabilia sell for record prices. Recently, a pair of game-worn shoes went for big money at an auction.

The Michael Jordan shoes that were auctioned off were from his "flu game" in 1997 against the Utah Jazz. Out of all his iconic performances, that game is near the top of the list.

Jordan fans have been known to cough up a pretty penny for merchandise, and this instance is no different. The fan who won the shoes at an auction paid a whopping $1.38 million to take them home.

Despite going for such a high price tag, these shoes aren't the highest-paid Jordan shoes from an auction. A pair of shoes from the 1998 Finals sold at a higher price.

What makes this performance so memorable is that Jordan was battling a fever after getting food poisioning. At the time, the Chicago Bulls were facing the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals.

Somehow, Jordan managed to battle through the sickness and lead the Bulls. He played 44 minutes in the game and finished with 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Chicago managed to beat the Jazz by two points and win the finals in six games.

How did the Michael Jordan "flu game" shoes get into circulation?

Since this was such a big game in NBA history, one might be wondering how these shoes hit the market. The answer is because Michael Jordan gave them up not long after he stepped off the floor that night.

Following the Chicago Bulls' win over the Utah Jazz, Jordan went back to the locker room to chage. The equipment manager for the team always looked out for him, and he wanted to thank him in a big way. In repayment for his services, Jordan signed the shoes and gave them to the Jazz equipment manager.

After getting the shoes, the equipment manager held on to them for over a decade. In 2013, he finally decided to move on from the big piece of history. Since then, the shoes had never been seen from. Now, they've once again changed hands.

Seeing how much someone paid for the shoes, it may be a long time before they surface at an auction again.

