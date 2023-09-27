SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 “Mi Casa Es Su Casa” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Globally renowned apparel and sneaker boutique, SoleFly, is an old friend of Jordan Brand, and with their forthcoming Air Jordan 8 "Mi Casa Es Su Casa" variation, the two will further strengthen their relationship. The early on-foot look at this latest colorway was recently teased by the Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 "Mi Casa Es Su Casa" will be available for purchase in-store and online at SoleFly beginning on December 2nd, so be sure to circle that date on your calendars. This one-of-a-kind footwear may be purchased for the price of $225 for each pair.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 “Mi Casa Es Su Casa” shoes are crafted using sail and red tones

SoleFly and Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand have collaborated on numerous occasions, giving the latter’s numbered sneaker models interesting makeovers.

Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 10, and more styles of Jordan’s catalog have embraced SoleFly’s redesign over the years, and in the coming months, we will see more of their collaborative releases featuring Air Jordan 8 colorways.

This SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 takes a different approach than the "Diamond Turf" sample by adopting a motif that is reminiscent of cigars. Sail, Fossil, Variety Red, and Metallic Gold are some of the shades that have been incorporated into its color palette.

The base of the footwear is a blend of the colors Sail and White, and it is accentuated with visually appealing embellishments in Varsity Red and finished with glittering fittings in metallic gold. Additionally, this layout gem features the signature chenille tongue cover as well as the number "23" subtly stitched on the straps.

The bespoke insoles as well as the package also have the distinctive SoleFly labeling, which serves as an elegant final touch.

As a conclusion, the festivities of the Air Jordan 8's 30th birthday remains in full force, thanks in large part to the thrilling partnership between Jordan Brand and SoleFly. Not only does "Mi Casa Es Su Casa" pay respect to the classic profile, but it additionally offers a bit of Miami flavor to the overall composition.

The latest version is guaranteed to attract both those who are passionate about sneakers alongside those who collect them, owing to its one-of-a-kind design and its luxurious color palette.

Every Jordan Brand sneaker model tells it’s own story, and the backstory of AJ8 silhouette is also stated by the label in the following manner:

“The Chicago Bulls were just the third team history to claim three straight titles, and M was the first player ever to capture Finals MVP in 3 consecutive seasons. Strapped into his AJ VIlls, he claimed his third straight championship and solidified a reputation for being unstoppable.”

It continues:

“The 1993 release of the Air Jordan VIII culminated the end of the first epoch of Michael Jordan's career and sneaker line.”

When these slick shoes finally hit stores on December 2nd, you won't want to pass on the opportunity to hold an important piece of sneaker heritage. With the SoleFly x Air Jordan 8, you'll be ready to make a statement everywhere you go.