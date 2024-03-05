Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Visty shoes: Everything we know so far

The Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Visty shoes most recently appeared on the internet. The early in-hand look at the shoe was shared via Verdy’s Instagram page. This collaborative sneaker by Verdy and Nike SB will be entirely decked in a Blue Gaze/Light Arctic Pink-Bicycle Yellow-Enamel Green-Copa palette.

The Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Visty colorway is projected to be launched sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Note that the confirmed launch date isn’t disclosed by the partnering labels.

Reportedly, these pairs will be made available for purchase at Nike SB-affiliated retailers, as well as maybe on the online platforms of Nike SNKRS and Girls Don't Cry. These shoes will be dropped in full-family sizing options, including adults, grade school, and preschool variants. They will be marked with $135, $90, and $75 price tags, respectively.

More details about the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Visty shoes

Verdy, the creative mind behind the well-known streetwear business Girls Don't Cry, has served as an essential figure in the way that high fashion and street culture have been brought together. The extremely limited quantity of his collaborative releases, in particular his SB Dunk Low from Nike SB, has resulted in a high level of demand for them.

Verdy is right back with a fresh endeavor for the year 2024, which follows the achievement of his prior Nike SB Dunk Low partnerships, which constituted a Red design and a grey friends and family variant that was extremely limited in quantity.

Visty, a fuzzy animal mascot who garnered a lot of attention for the first time in 2021, serves as the source of inspiration for him here.

This next Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low, which was driven by Visty, contains faux fur accents in soft pastel hues. The colors used appear to be an homage to Verdy's playful style.

Adding dimension and contrast to the entire design is accomplished by utilizing patterned suede on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel of the shoe. Following that, the toebox, tongue, and midfoot section are all covered in green faux fur, whereas the heel and collar are adorned with pink fur.

The Swoosh emblem on the midfoot as well as the tongue tag, which most likely contains a trademark of Verdy, are two elements of the additional pink that can be witnessed in the branding details.

The layout is finished off with a green rubber outer sole unit that reflects the pastel shades of the faux fur, while the midsole boasts worn yellow makeup.

Be on the lookout for the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low Visty shoes that will be purchasable in the coming weeks.