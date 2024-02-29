Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Velvet Brown" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Velvet Brown" rendition most recently appeared on the internet. This ecologically conscious Dunk Low design is the newest addition to Swoosh’s Next Nature catalog. This iteration will be entirely decked in a Black/Summit White-Velvet Brown-Khaki palette.

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Velvet Brown" sneakers are expected to be released in the following weeks of 2024, per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. The Swoosh label has not yet released the official launch date.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold via Nike's online and offline platforms, along with a bunch of its linked merchants. These women’s special shoes will be offered with a selling price label of $135 per pair.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Velvet Brown" sneakers

Closer look at the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

As part of its commitment to ecological sustainability, Nike Sportswear has introduced the Next Nature range, which falls under the company's environmental priorities.

The Dunk Low "Black/Velvet Brown" will be released in the spring of 2024. The release of this product highlights Nike's dedication to incorporating environmentally friendly design and modern technologies into their footwear.

This Nike Dunk Low exudes flexibility thanks to its exquisite color scheme, which includes several colors of black, summit white, velvet brown, and khaki. The use of textiles and tumbled leather in the product's manufacture ensures its durability and texture.

The openings on the toe box contribute to increased airflow, while the mesh tongue flaps and inner lining provide increased comfort for day-to-day use.

The sleek black foundation of the Dunk Low is embellished with Velvet Brown additions, which creates a modest appearance for the shoe. There is a strong contrast provided by the white Swoosh emblems, heel tabs, and tongue labeling, respectively.

Nike's willingness to be sustainable is reflected in the pinwheel logo on the insoles. This design is finished off with an urban flair thanks to the Black and Khaki Grind Rubber sole, which lends longevity to the shoe.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Velvet Brown" sneakers that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of this year. Dunkheads and other sneakerheads are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for regular alerts on the arrival of these shoes.