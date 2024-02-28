Nike Dunk Low Joker shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Dunk Low Joker colorway recently appeared on the internet. This fresh iteration is entirely covered in a rough suede ensemble with purple and green overlays.

The Nike Dunk Low Joker shoes are predicted to step into the footwear scene sometime around the spring season of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. It’s crucial to remember that the official launch date hasn’t been revealed by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these Dunks will be sold via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, alongside a slew of connected sellers. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $135 per pair.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low Joker shoes

Closer look at the Nike Dunk Low Joker shoes (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The famous color scheme of the Joker, which includes multiple shades of green and purple, is often found on Nike designs, and it is notably displayed in the most recent version of the Nike Dunk Low. The Purple/Green hue of the Dunk Low evokes the spirit of the infamous supervillain with astonishing realism, given that it is not an official partnership between DC and Nike on the Dunk.

A dramatic visual ode is created on the canvas of sneaker culture by the combination of these hues, which conjures up the mysterious and mischievous character that is associated with The Joker.

The foundation of the Dunk Low villainess variant is a royal purple canvas, reflective of the makeup worn by the Clown Prince of Crime, and it is embellished with white suede toppings.

The silhouette is elevated by the presence of "Nike" insignia on the heels, whereas the green suede Swoosh emblems and multicolored laces provide a whimsical touch to the shoe.

A detailed look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

In this Dunk Low edition, the Joker's aesthetics are brought to life by the combination of a vintage, worn-styled midsole and a purple rubber outer sole unit.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Dunk Low Joker sneakers that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Dunkheads and other interested readers are advised to stay connected with Swoosh’s site or SNKRS app for regular updates on their release.