New Balance 991v2 “Made in England” sneaker colorways (2024): Everything we know so far

The New Balance 991v2 “Made in England” sneaker pack recently appeared online. This pack features two colorways of the model, namely “Blue Silver” and “Rosewood.” The New Balance 991v2 “Made in England” sneaker variants are predicted to drop sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sneaker News and House of Heat.

Sneakerheads should note that the actual release date for these sneakers is still under wraps. Reportedly, these pairs will be sold via the online as well as in-store sites of New Balance. Both colorways will be marked at a selling price of $250.

The New Balance 991v2 “Made in England” sneaker colorways boast striking midsole accents

Following its impressive debut last year, the 991v2 style from New Balance has been captivating sneakerheads with its ever-changing palettes and partnerships. Two fresh mainline models based on the Made in England model are back, which are somewhat familiar to sneakerheads.

Incorporating striking midsole accents as well as dual-tone suede additions, the forthcoming 991v2s are a perfect example of New Balance's color makeup flare. The color schemes of the two pairs are very different from one another. For example, the "Blue/Silver" pair has subtle pink accents while the "Rosewood" pair uses bright neon green.

In both versions, the same tan leather tongue label, grey mesh upper, and grey/cream outsole can be found. The finishing touch is the luminous New Balance "N" insignia.

Fans may, however, feel a pang of déjà vu when they see these new colorways. The "Rosewood" seems to be an ode or extension of Patta's acclaimed 991v2 partnership from 2023, in particular.

New Balance's ability to capitalize on color palettes while incorporating its own style is on full display in the "Blue/Silver" version, which is similar to the "Inertia" Yeezy Boost 700 design.

Be on the lookout for the New Balance 991v2 “Made in England” sneakers that will be made available in the coming weeks. Interested readers are advised to follow the New Balance site for alerts on their arrival.

Besides the stated colorways, New Balance is growing its 991v2 sneaker model catalog with additional iterations that will be dropped in the near future. Recently, the brand unveiled the "Dazzling Blue" and "Yellow" colorways of the silhouette. These variations will also be sold for $250 via brand's stores.