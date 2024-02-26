Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Steel Grey shoes: Price and more details explored

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Steel Grey colorway finally appeared on the internet. The brand officially introduced the online drawing process with a date and time for fans and other interested parties.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Steel Grey sneakers will accept entries until February 29th, 2024, at 8:30 PM GMT +5:30, according to the brand's official website. These pairs will be sold for $230 each. This release will be available through the Adidas Confirmed app.

The winners of this draw will be informed by the shoe brand. Participants can check their sizes with the brand’s size chart and enter the online draw.

More details about the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Steel Grey shoes

closer look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Steel Grey sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Since the breakup of the collaboration between Adidas and Yeezy in October 2022, the sneaker community has been waiting idly for an announcement of what would happen to the remaining stock of Yeezy shoes.

In addition to the pre-planned manufacturing launches that were scheduled to take place long before the partnership came to an end, Adidas has found itself in possession of a sizeable inventory of Yeezy sneakers.

Therefore, the German shoe business is preparing to drop the stock versions of its Yeezy sneakers. This year's releases are being kicked off with the release of the "Steel Grey" variant of the Yeezy 350 v2.

Subtle makeup is offered in this most recent iteration of the beloved Yeezy 350 v2 model, which features an attractive layout that is monochromatic and features two different tones.

The "Steel Grey" color is distinguished by its cement-grey sole and accompanying midfoot stripe, which creates a subtle contrast to the light steel grey tone of the woven outer. This refined color palette extends to the back pull tab and laces, emphasizing the design's modest appearance.

Be on the lookout for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Steel Grey shoes that will be open for participation in the next few days.

Besides the Boost 350 v2 Steel Grey variant, the shoe brand is planning to offer many other Yeezy items in the coming weeks of this year. Yeezy models, namely the Yeezy 500, Slides, and Foam Runners, will be dropped shortly.