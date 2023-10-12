5 cheapest Adidas Yeezy sneakers to avail in 2023

The partnership between Ye and Adidas, aka Adidas Yeezy, is widely regarded as a landmark event in the sneaker industry. Rapper Kanye West founded Yeezy in 2009 as a fashion brand and later partnered with team Three Stripes in 2013. The alliance resulted in the creation of a sneaker line acknowledged for its distinctive and often novel styles.

While all Yeezy sneakers enjoy immense popularity, a few models, like the 350 and 700, remain most loved. These shoes enjoy exclusivity and often come with a high price tag. However, if you are aware of the appropriate spot, you can potentially save money. Here are the five most affordable Adidas Yeezy sneakers available for purchase in 2023.

Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT and four other shoes that can be bought at cheaper prices in 2023

1) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Onyx"



The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Onyx" exudes an attention-grabbing aura with a subtle aesthetic in a classy black and gray palette. Featuring a snug sock-like collar and an ultra-lightweight Primeknit construction, this shoe offers exceptional comfort and an ideal fit.

The sneaker comes with a gently contoured silhouette, similar to the 350 V2. The Slate Onyx colorway of the Boost 350 V2 includes a ribbed midsole setup for added style and functionality.

Equipped with a semi-translucent midsole, these kicks sport the exceptional Boost foam, known for its outstanding impact retention and cushioning capabilities.

The sneakers were restocked in August 2023 at a retail price of $230 USD. They are currently listed on StockX, a reselling platform, with an average sale price of $146 USD per pair.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Utility Black"

The Utility Black iteration of the Yeezy 700 silhouette got rave reviews for its dark aesthetic. This design showcases a blend of high-quality suedes and textured mesh underlays, making it popular in the current chunky shoe trend. The sneaker's tonal black upper maintains its timeless design while adding to its overall appeal.

The suede fang detailing and side panels stylishly cover the toe box, complemented by a black mesh base. Moreover, this footwear displays a gum-treated tread on its outsole that not only elevates traction but also gives it a trendy look.

The heel counter comes decorated with 3M accents for a contemporary twist on the sleek black aesthetic. The sneaker also incorporates the signature Boost cushioning system within a molded dark foam midsole.

Launched in June 2019 at a retail price of $300 USD, these Yeezy 700s are currently listed on the reselling platform StockX with an average sale price of $272 USD per pair.

3) Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Copper Fade"

The 700 V3 Copper Fade demonstrates an enticing fusion of natural hues and unique appearance. Its streamlined profile and distinctive cage-like upper contribute to its all-around appeal. This footwear sports a Primeknit foundation in a deep brown shade, complemented by a translucent TPU cage that transitions from copper to yellow. The cage illuminates in the dim light, putting a bit of flair to the footwear.

The tongue flaps and laces are enveloped in a dark brown hue, paired with a lighter tan shade on the sock-like collar. The sneaker rests on an EVA foam midsole for lightweight cushioning and comfort. In contrast to its predecessors, the Yeezy 700 iteration under review does not incorporate Boost technology. However, it does feature a black and copper adiPRENE sole that offers both cushioning and stability.

These sneakers were launched in December 2021 at a retail price of $200 USD. They are currently listed on the reselling platform StockX with an average sale price of $167 USD per pair.

4) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Analog"

A blend of materials and colors are used to create the bulky, retro-inspired Boost 700 Analog. The shoe sits at a junction of fashion, comfort, and functionality. This colorway of Yeezy Boost 700 is engineered using a mix of materials, including mesh, suede, and leather, in a creamy white and light gray shade.

For greater exposure, the shoe incorporates a fluorescent heel panel. The thick, contoured midsole incorporates the renowned Boost cushioning technology, which offers comfort and impact absorption. Rubber is used to construct the outsole, featuring a herringbone design for grip and durability. This shoe can go with any dress and situation, be it casual or athletic.

The Boost 700 Analog was originally launched for $300 USD in April 2019. However, this has been reduced to an average sale price of $271 USD per pair on the marketplace StockX.

5) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Bone"



The 350 V2 CMPCT Slate Bone boasts a sleek and minimalist design, highlighting the iconic Primeknit upper and Boost midsole. The footwear comes with an updated upper that employs a 3D knit fabric, akin to the BSKTBL Knit. The shoe depicts a digital-camo-like layout on the upper, primarily in pure white hue with some Gray accents on the midfoot.

The Primeknit upper includes a variety of woven patterns and textures, creating an energetic and innovative appearance. The shoe features a heel tab and side stripe for added contrast and style. The sneaker features a stretchy white weave with subtle gray undertones around the collar, allowing for easy on and off.

It incorporates knit eyestays that are raised above the upper, housing a set of neutral white infinity laces. The Boost midsole is encased in a semi-translucent rubber outsole, ensuring optimal traction and long-lasting durability. This iteration of 350 V2 features an extended Boost padding system, which is contained within the semi-translucent white rubber midsole and outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT Slate Bone was launched in September 2022 at a retail price of $230 USD. They are currently being sold on StockX at an average price of $159 USD per pair.

At the time of writing, these were the five cheapest pairs of Yeezy sneakers available for purchase. Any of the aforementioned pairs may be found on StockX and other reseller marketplaces. However, the pricing might change over time.