4 best Adidas Yeezy Slides releases of 2023

The Adidas Yeezy Slide is a highly demanded footwear from the renowned Yeezy line, the result of a partnership between Adidas and rapper Ye. This sandal-like slide made its public appearance in 2019. The Yeezy Slide is a well-liked option for casual wear or lazing about at home. The sneaker features a soft foam sole that offers optimal cushioning and support for the feet.

The Yeezy Slide is renowned for its minimalistic design, featuring a premium construction of lightweight and long-lasting EVA foam. The footwear provides a cushioned top layer on the footbed and strategically placed grooves on the outsole.

The silhouette continues to be a top-selling item due to the enduring popularity of Mr. West and the trusted reputation of the Three Stripes. Here are the most popular restocks of the Adidas Yeezy Slides in recent months.

Adidas Yeezy Slide "Bone" and three other much-awaited variants released in recent months

1) Adidas Yeezy 450 Slide "Cream"

The Yeezy 450 Slide features a plain color palette, making it an ideal choice for fashion enthusiasts striving for a relaxed aesthetic. The sneaker includes a single piece of lightweight and durable EVA foam, providing maximum comfort and lasting quality. The upper of the sneaker consists of a breathable, web-like structure that offers superior airflow for the feet.

You can see subtle Adidas branding that is debossed on the smooth upper section of the footbed. Additionally, the shoe's cushioned midsole provides a comfortable experience, while the molded outsole, showcasing a wavelike traction pattern, promises a superior grip.

The Yeezy 450 Slide "Cream" colorway, which was previously previewed by Kim Kardashian in 2021, was officially launched on August 2, 2023, with a retail price of $110 USD.

2) Adidas Yeezy Slide “Azure”

The Yeezy Slide "Azure" is a versatile and cozy slide option suitable for both casual outings and indoor wear. The slide features a construction utilizing EVA foam material in a light blue colorway. Like other Yeezy slides, this one is also a one-piece construction slip-on footwear. The EVA-injected foam design makes a comeback in a striking "Azure" blue colorway, guaranteed to make a statement.

The slide sports a molded footbed that offers an ideal fit by conforming to the natural shape of the foot. The outsole of the sneaker is also made with EVA foam material, featuring grooves planned carefully to enhance traction. The branding on these sneakers is kept to a minimum, with the Three Stripes logo appearing discreetly on the footbed in an identical color.

It is the first Yeezy Slide iteration to introduce a blue hue. After an early teaser last year, these slides were finally released for purchase for $70 USD on May 31, 2023.

3) Adidas Yeezy Slide “Granite”

The Yeezy slide "Granite" model follows in the footsteps of its Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy 500 Granite siblings, arriving in a monochrome single-tone presentation. The pair is dressed in a dark gray color that is similar to the slide's Onyx predecessor but with a somewhat softer tone.

The shoe has an EVA foam-injected midsole, making kicks lighter and more durable. The distinctively jagged outsole also has a smart groove design that offers excellent grip and comfort. The soft top layer on the slip-on silhouette's footbed instantly delivers a pleasant and tight fit.

The pair, which was first unveiled in September of last year, was launched in August 2023 through Yeezy Supply and select retailers for $70.

4) Adidas Yeezy Slide "Bone"

Adidas Yeezy Slide "Bone" (Image via Adidas)

The Yeezy Slide "Bone" illustrates Kanye West's interpretation of a laid-back sandal, featuring a gentle, natural color palette and constructed with lightweight EVA foam for optimal comfort and mobility.

The debossed three-stripe emblem located at the heel of the midsole provides a minimalistic and contemporary aesthetic to the sneakers. The slip-on design of these sneakers features a high-traction sole with carefully engineered grooves, ensuring secure footing.

Originally launched in 2019, this iteration has been restocked multiple times. This year too, these kicks were retro-released on August 3, 2023, at $70 USD.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide is a sincerely distinctive sandal that is currently popular with millions of people all around the world. These unibody crafts exemplify the 'less is more' concept. Keep an eye on the Confirmed App and Adidas' official website for updates on future Yeezy Slides.