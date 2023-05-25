Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Teal” sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Adidas YEEZY 450 “Stone Teal” was originally teased in September 2022, but was later cancelled and never released as Adidas canceled the YEEZY partnership in October 2022.

But the official image of the pair has re-appeared on the internet again in May 2023, and it seems like it will drop soon within the upcoming weeks.

With a preliminary release scheduled for the end of May 2023, Adidas has stated that it will begin to offer some of its remaining stock of adidas YEEZY items. A variety of current styles will only be accessible via adidas.com/yeezy and the adidas CONFIRMED app, and among one of them is Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Teal” sneakers.

The sportswear brand hasn't declared any specific release date for the pair yet. However, they have stated via a press-release that the Yeezy models will be available via CONFIRMED app on May 31st.

Still the release date can be changed, but the price tag for the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Teal” sneakers has been confirmed. It will retail for $210.

Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Teal” sneakers will be dropped in men's sizes

The Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Teal” has a stone-colored Primeknit upper that is a few shades lighter than its previously released Yeezy 450 colorways like “Dark Slate” and “Utility Black”.

The upper is accented with matching overlays and sole units, and the titular hue follows on to the sock-like ankle collar and laces. The heel has an ever-so-slight teal tint. The shoe has a signature spiky sole unit that follows suit with the colorway.

The Adidas YEEZY 450 has a signature wavy sole unit that is a standout design element of the silhouette. The sole unit is also aggressive and claw-like. The sole unit is ribcage-like and extends to the upper.

The wavy sole unit is a classic design element of the YEEZY 450. It is a unique feature that sets the Adidas YEEZY 450 apart from other sneakers and has become a defining characteristic of the shoe.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 boasts a striking and futuristic design that stands out from traditional sneaker silhouettes. It features a sock-like upper constructed from a stretchy, breathable material, with a laceless design that creates a sleek and minimalist esthetic.

The shoe showcases an innovative midsole-outsole combination. The midsole is crafted from Adidas' signature Boost technology, providing responsive cushioning and energy return for enhanced comfort during wear.

While talking about the decision of releasing the stocked Yeezy models, Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Adidas said:

"After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining adidas YEEZY products. Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to. We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it."

Many Yeezy models will be released by Adidas on May 31st and Yeezy 450 “Stone Teal” is one of them. To grab a pair, keep an eye on Adidas and CONFIRMED app.

