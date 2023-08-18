Adidas Yeezy 700 “Utility Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The German activewear giant is on a roll this year with multiple releases of its most popular Adidas Yeezy sublabel. The latest shoe to join the brand’s restock roster will be the Adidas Yeezy 700 "Utility Black." Adidas is bringing back additional footwear items in August in response to the huge success of the massive restock event in May 2023 and the demand for future launches and restocks.

Earlier, on August 2 and August 9, the company released two bundles of several popular Yeezy line products, including the Yeezy Foam Runner, Yeezy Slide, Yeezy 350 V2, Yeezy 500, and others.

The highly coveted Adidas Yeezy 700 "Utility Black" shoes are all set for rerelease on August 21, 2023, as stated by Sole Retriever. These shoes will be available for purchase online as well as at the physical sites of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and a slew of other connected retail vendors. Those interested can buy these pairs at a retail price of $240.

Adidas Yeezy 700 “Utility Black” shoes are all covered in distinct shades of black

Far from Ye's 2020 style of vivid colors featured on his early Yeezy Gap items, the multi-billionaire had switched to dressing in all-black prior to and after the public debut of his Donda album. Since then, the whole Yeezy brand has changed its design aesthetic to better mirror its founders' own style. In addition, there have been numerous restocks of the Adidas Yeezy range, bringing back popular colorways. The next relaunch of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Utility Black" ticks both boxes.

The legendary dad shoe that sneaker enthusiasts and everyday shoppers alike are deeply in love with is made up of an upper made of a combination of suede, mesh, and leather. The famous suede fang topping and side panels surround the toe box, which is layered over a black mesh foundation.

This uniform appearance can also be seen in the leather eyestays, lace sets, and mesh tongue flaps above. The Three Stripes labeling, which is concealed by mesh along the midfoot, remains black. Underneath the mesh collar, sockliner and heel, perforated suede is once again clothed in black.

A comprehensive Boost padding mechanism contained in a black molded foam midsole with 3M streams on the heel counter and a gum rubber outer sole unit breaks up the all-black design and completes the aesthetic.

At the Yeezy Season 5 runway show in 2017, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 made its debut in the "Wave Runner" colorway. This offbeat sneaker design was widely appreciated by Kanye’s fans, and it eventually grabbed the attention of sneakerheads.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Adidas Yeezy 700 "Utility Black" shoes that will be available in the next few days. To receive timely alerts on the shoe’s arrival, curious buyers are advised to install the brand’s CONFIRMED app.

In addition to the aforementioned Yeezy 700 “Utility Black” colorway, many other launches will take place in the next few days of August 2023. Footwear designs like the Yeezy 700 V3 "Azael," the Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Taupe,” and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static” are also expected to restock on August 21, 2023.