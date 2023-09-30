The Adidas Yeezy 700 is one of the most sought-after sneakers from the collaboration between Adidas and rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. While Adidas and Ye aren't creating shoes together anymore, the design of the Yeezys is loved by sneakerheads who only keep wanting more which is what the brand aims to give them. The German sportswear company's Yeezy 700 series is known for its distinctive design and exceptional comfort.

Similar to other Yeezy shoes, this sneaker model also comes in limited releases, resulting in heightened demand. The Adidas Yeezy 700 is popular for its bulky and vintage-inspired aesthetic. It aligns greatly with the prevailing fashion and sneaker trends. The series uses Adidas' revolutionary Boost cushioning technology, which is known for its unparalleled comfort and responsiveness.

The Yeezy 700 sneakers made their debut in 2017, and since then, the brand has released various colorways for this popular sneaker line. Here are a few much-loved iterations of the Yeezy 700 that were released in the past months of 2023.

Adidas Yeezy 700 “Utility Black” and four other colorways that made a comeback in 2023

1) Adidas Yeezy 700 “Wave Runner”

Expand Tweet

The Adidas Yeezy 700 "Wave Runner" shoes have often captured sneaker lovers' attention. In this inaugural colorway, the Yeezy 700 sneaker marked its debut and has been restocked multiple times since then. This has only gone on to solidify its status as a popular choice among those seeking a dad shoe aesthetic.

The Yeezy 700 "Wave Runner" sneakers have a luxurious appearance owing to the combination of grey and black suede and grey mesh on the top. The white midsole of the Wave Runner is tastefully accentuated with orange and muted black, creating a visually appealing contrast. The addition of neon yellow laces only enhances the overall aesthetic and adds a touch of vibrant flair to the sneaker.

The Yeezy 700 "Wave Runner" is a sneaker that sits at the intersection of comfort, style, and chunky aesthetics, showcasing the innovative approach to footwear design in today's industry.

The "Wave Runner" colorway was made available to the public through a draw on August 16, 2023. The sneaker was released with a retail price of $300.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static”

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” colorway (Image via Adidas)

The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Static" reflects a fusion of diverse materials, resulting in a modern aesthetic. The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 features evolving extensions on its upper, distinguishing it as the younger sibling of the original 700 model.

The 'Static' iteration features a color palette consisting of off-white and grey tones. The mudguard of this silhouette is covered in a beige hue. The sneaker flaunts silver accents on its upper, adding a stylish touch to its design. It exhibits a visually pronounced bulkiness due to the heightened midsole.

The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Static" offers an exceptional degree of comfort and cushioning owing to its Boost sole technology. This footwear is ideal for sneaker enthusiasts who strive to make a statement with their choice of shoes.

These dad sneakers were restocked on the Confirmed app on August 23, 2023, retailing for $300.

3) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 “Analog”

Expand Tweet

The "Analog" colorway of the Yeezy 700 offers a monotone appeal to this admired sneaker. The athletic shoe features a combination of mesh, leather, and suede supplies in different hues of white on its exterior.

The 700 version includes an attractive midsole that comes with Adisas' extended Boost cushioning tech, which provides a responsive experience when in use. The shoe features a luminescent heel counter and Three Stripes, coupled with a black gum sole.

The Yeezy BOOST 700 “Analog” was originally dropped in April 2019, and they were relaunched for sale on August 3, 2023, with a retail price tag of $260.

4) Adidas Yeezy 700 “Copper Fade”

Adidas Yeezy 700 “Copper Fade” colorway (Image via Adidas)

This “Copper Fade” version of the Adidas Yeezy 700 features a gradient copper color scheme, that transitions from a deep brown hue at the top to a lighter shade towards the heel. The upper of the footwear involves a Primeknit construction, which is reinforced with a TPU cage, recalling the design seen in the previous 700 V3 model.

The midsole, bootie, and laces of these sneakers are designed with an eye toward simplicity, featuring solid-colored finishes. The collar areas and toe box feature brown hues. The sneakers feature dark navy midsoles and a copper-orange heel section, creating a cohesive aesthetic.

The highly-coveted "Copper Fade" iteration of the Adidas Yeezy 700 was restocked on August 4, 2023, at a price point of $210 USD.

5) Adidas Yeezy 700 “Utility Black”

Adidas Yeezy 700 “Utility Black” colorway (Image via Adidas)

The Yeezy 700 "Utility Black" silhouette is regarded highly for its pitch-dark aesthetic. Featuring a combination of premium suedes and textured mesh underlays, this silhouette serves as the catalyst for the popular chunky shoe trend. Its iconic tonal black upper remains consistent, further enhancing its appeal.

Additionally, the Yeezy 700 features a gum-treated tread on the outsole, adding a modern touch to the overall sleek black design. The noted suede fang detailing and side panels elegantly encase the toe box, supported by a sleek black mesh base.

The sneaker includes the characteristic Boost padding mechanism integrated into a molded dark foam midsole. The heel counter is decorated with 3M streams, while featuring a gum-treated tread on the outsole, adding a modern touch to the overall sleek black design.

The Yeezy 700 "Utility Black" sneakers made a highly expected comeback on August 21, 2023. The sneakers were made accessible for purchase both online and at Adidas physical stores, with a retail price of $240.

Kanye West's admirers love the unconventional shoe style of the Yeezy 700, and it never fails to grab the eyeballs of sneakerheads. Fans of this timeless dad sneaker and other Yeezy offerings can keep an eye out on Adidas' official website for upcoming fresh and throwback editions.