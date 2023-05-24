Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 “Fade Cage” collection: Where to buy, price and more details explored

The Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 represents a groundbreaking chapter in the evolution of running shoes. Introduced in 2015, this iconic sneaker quickly gained immense popularity and set new standards for performance and style. The UltraBOOST 1.0 was a result of Adidas's commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, combining cutting-edge technologies with a sleek design.

The Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 remains an enduring symbol of performance and style, setting the stage for future iterations and solidifying its status as a modern classic in the world of running shoes. On May 23, the sportswear brand launched UltraBOOST 1.0 “Fade Cage” collection which is now available to purchase at Adidas' official website and via the CONFIRMED app. The price for a pair is $200. The pairs are available in both men's and women's sizes.

Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 “Fade Cage” collection features two colorways - "Bold Gold" and "Preloved Blue"

Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 “Fade Cage” collection (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 "Fade Cage" collection has a unique and bright color scheme that includes pastel-infused gradients in preloved blue, bold gold, "Light Solid Gray", and "Crystal White". UltraBOOST 1.0 "Fade Cage" sneakers have a unique and eye-catching design that includes a neutral base layer, pastel-infused gradients, and a rubber oval-shaped guard. The shoes are designed to be comfortable, breathable, and flexible to adapt to the natural movement of the foot.

The sneakers feature a PRIMEKNIT upper that is breathable and stretches to fit the foot. The shoes have a neutral base layer that coats the PRIMEKNIT upper in a light gray tint. The sneakers have a pastel-hued gradient shade that is bright and summer-ready. The shoes have a cushioning system and mid-foot 3-Stripes. The rubber outsole is made of Continental™ rubber and is designed to flex with the natural movement of the foot. The shoes have a stretch web outsole that adapts to the foot's natural movement, and the rubber outsole provides excellent traction.

At the heart of the Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 is the revolutionary Boost cushioning technology. The midsole features thousands of responsive foam capsules that provide exceptional energy return, ensuring a comfortable and responsive ride with every step. The PRIMEKNIT upper offers a lightweight and breathable fit, adapting to the foot's shape for a supportive and sock-like feel. The distinctive caged lacing system provides stability and a locked-in fit.

Adidas described the UltraBOOST 1.0 “Fade Cage” collection as:

"From a walk in the park to a weekend run with friends, these adidas Ultraboost 1.0 shoes are designed to keep you comfortable. An adidas PRIMEKNIT upper gently hugs your feet while BOOST on the midsole cushions from the first step to the last mile. The Stretchweb outsole flexes naturally for an energized ride, and Continental™ Rubber gives you the traction you need to keep that pep in your step."

With its sleek silhouette, distinctive heel counter, and signature three-stripe branding, the Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 became a style statement beyond the realm of running. Its popularity extended to the fashion and streetwear scenes, making it a sought-after sneaker for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Fans of UltraBOOST 1.0 sneakers can purchase the new launch now at Adidas' official website for $200.

