Moncler x Adidas "The Art of Exploration" collection: Release date and more details explored

On February 20, 2023, the Moncler x Adidas "The Art of Exploration" collection was showcased at an event in London's Olympia venue. It featured a combination of art, design, entertainment, music, sport, and culture. The collection approaches contemporary frontiers, from outer space to the depths of the ocean. It is all about fearlessly stepping into the unknown.

The Moncler x Adidas "The Art of Exploration" collection was very well received by the audience and other fashionistas. Not only that, but sneakerheads were also quite impressed by the new iteration of the NMD S1 sneakers.

The collection has been highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly waiting for its official release. After months of waiting, the two brands have finally disclosed the official release date, which will be October 10, 2023.

Moncler x Adidas "The Art of Exploration" collection features puffed Adidas Campus and NMD S1 sneakers

Moncler's collaboration with Adidas Originals, 'The Art of Exploration,' is centered around the concept of 'exploration.' It is a journey where the past is transformed into the future, and the iconic mountain peaks are transported to the urban streets in a combination of vibrant colors reminiscent of traffic lights, ranging from vibrant yellow and green to orange and red, as well as other muted hues.

For the Art of Exploration collection, Adidas Campus was recreated through the lens of Moncler's futuristic art, and they were among the first things that caught the eye. When the two new hues, "Volt" and "Royal," were first codenamed, they were nothing short of a visual treat.

The dexterity of Moncler was obvious in the silver branding around the collar, with the co-branded logo gracing the inside leather tongue and heel tab. Meanwhile, the standard Adidas Campus midsole and outsole offered a sense of familiarity that was both soothing and reassuring.

The additional unveiling took spectators to the inflated iterations of the NMD S1 silhouette, each of which was dressed in an assortment of alluring colors and protected by Gore-Tex coverings, with the exception of the NMD S1 High Boot, which adopted an all-black aesthetic.

Culture Collaborations & Partnerships, and Senior Design Director of Adidas Originals, Stefano Pierre Beruschi, said:

"The Art of Exploration is fundamentally about fearlessly stepping into the unknown. Our collection takes on contemporary frontiers – from the city streets to the summit peaks – for a new context. The immersive event is an extension of this vision – toying with the senses in order to confront guests with an experience that is inspirational and outside of the norm."

The CEO and Chairman of Moncler, Remo Ruffini, said when they set out to launch Moncler Genius in 2018, they did so to create and share fresh energy with ever-expanding communities by challenging the status quo of the fashion industry through unconventional partnerships with remarkable talents.

The Art of Exploration collection is about the capacity to see and accomplish collectively what they could never have envisioned for themselves working individually. It is the recognition of a contemporaneity composed of worlds that engage in conversation with one another and inspire one another in turn. It is all about their mission to continually dive into other paradigms.

Make sure to keep a tab on the official Adidas page to get hands-on with this futuristic and innovative "The Art of Exploration" collection.