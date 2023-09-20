Moncler x Pharrell Williams collection: Where to buy, release date and more details explored

Moncler x Pharrell Williams collection is once again turning heads. The collaboration of Moncler, a remarkable name in the world of luxury fashion, with the music and fashion sensation, Pharrell Williams, is going to change the fashion scenario.

Following their recent expansive collection with the Billionaire Boys Club, Pharrell Williams' streetwear label, this unique venture promises allure and sophistication. If you look back in history, the Italian luxury house and Pharrell first associated in 2009 for men's jackets. So, undoubtedly, this collaboration is going to be nostalgic and up to the mark.

Set to release on September 22, fans can buy these Moncler x Pharrell Williams collections from select Moncler boutiques and the brand's online webstore. On top of that, Milan-based fashionistas will also have a chance to witness the collection at Antonia, via Sant’Andrea 10, a day earlier.

Moncler x Pharrell Williams collection will be releasing on September 22

Expand Tweet

Drenched in hues of slate gray, moss green, lichen, and cloud, the collection paints a portrait of 'glamping', where family outdoor adventures meet refined luxury. The vision Pharrell and Moncler bring forth encompasses more than just style; it’s an experience. With high-end textiles forming the base, the pieces exude an aura of opulent exploration.

Down-padding enhances the curvilinear silhouettes, pyramid points mark the uniqueness of the jackets, and the hero of the collection emerges as the vest, boasting a three-dimensional diamond quilting.

Moncler x Pharrell Williams collection (Image via Twitter/@dance_wax)

It’s not just about looks; functionality with transformation is the key theme. Several styles within the Moncler x Pharrell Williams collection are versatile: trousers that effortlessly convert into shorts, duvet blankets that transform into capes, and jackets that can be worn as fisherman's vests.

The price estimation of this collection is as follows.

Moncler x Pharrell Black Leather Vest: $1215

Moncler x Pharrell Williams Rare vest: $1147

Pharrell X Moncler LIMITED Bullet Proof Giblet Vest Jacket: $6395

Rare Moncler X Pharrell Williams style gilet vest jacket: $7290

Rare Moncler Pharrell puffer 'bulletproof' vest: $2689

Adding another layer of uniqueness is the element of customization. Wearers can tailor the collection to their taste. Thanks to removable pockets and detachable logo patches, each piece looks more like a personal emblem other than a mere fashion statement.

Pharrell Williams and Moncler: The story behind

A multi-faceted talent, Pharrell Williams rose to prominence in the late 1990s as one-half of the record production duo The Neptunes. Crafting hits for several artists, he then ventured into performing, gaining international acclaim with tracks like 'Happy'.

Glimpse of Moncler x Pharrell Williams collection (Image via Twitter/@dance_wax)

Pharrell, apart from his music career, is a fashion icon. He has launched a streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club and has collaborated with several brands.

Originating in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, France, Moncler began as a brand producing quilted sleeping bags and tents. Evolving into luxury outerwear, the brand became synonymous with upscale down jackets and sportswear.

Collaborations with various designers and celebrities, including Pharrell Williams, Moncler has made its path in the high-end fashion world.

This Moncler x Pharrell Williams collection showcases a striking juxtaposition of design and functionality. Whoever wears the collection, it won't be just a piece of clothing. It holds the essence of art. For every fashion enthusiast, this collection promises to be an unmatched treasure in your wardrobe.