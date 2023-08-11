Fans excited for the upcoming BBC x Moncler collaboration: “COLLAB OF THE YEAR”

Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) have collaborated on a new collection and fashionistas are very excited about the collab. The collaboration was first hinted at in June 2023 when images were uploaded to Moncler's Instagram Stories. The collection is expected to take after BBC's aesthetic, as opposed to the Italian fashion brand.

Now the first teaser for the collaboration has been released in the first week of August 2023, offering a quick glimpse at what to expect from the collection. And after looking at the official images of the products from the collection, fans are super hyped about the launch.

Fans excited for the upcoming BBC x Moncler collaboration (Image via BBC)

Fans are appreciating the upcoming BBC x Moncler collaboration

Moncler is an Italian luxury fashion house that specializes in ready-to-wear outerwear. The company was founded in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, France, and its quilted jackets were initially used by cold-weather workers, mountaineers, and skiers throughout Europe. The Italian fashion brand has since expanded its product line to include vests, raincoats, windbreakers, knitwear, leather goods, footwear, fragrance, and related accessories.

On the other hand, Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) is a luxury fashion brand founded in 2003 by music mogul Pharrell Williams and Japanese fashion icon Nigo. The brand is known for its fusion of Japanese and American luxury street styles, which is rooted in music culture. BBC has gained a strong reputation in the streetwear world and is sought after for its bold graphics, vibrant colors, and progressive designs.

The collaboration between these two brands has captured the attention of their devoted fanbases, generating significant anticipation. As per the fan comments, this is the best fashion collab of 2023. Every one of them wants to get their hands on the super cool collection for the coming holiday season of 2023. The following comments from the official Instagram post by the two brands will give a glimpse of the fan's excitement.

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

The upcoming BBC x Moncler collaboration will feature 9 exclusive products

#MonclerBillionaireBoysClub pic.twitter.com/1jAhWjRGbN Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club landing 15.08.23 worldwide.Click the link in our bio to learn more.

In the first six seconds of the Instagram video, fans get a sneak peek at what we can expect from this collaboration. The first frame shows the line's dual-brand iconography. In the background, Moncler's signature blue logo shape houses a red billionaire boys club astronaut motif in the shape of a house on an icy hillside.

Then, in a series of flash sequences, fans see a black Puffer jacket, following in the footsteps of Italian fashion brand's best-selling models, wearing the above logo work on its left arm.

The teaser showcases clothing that draws heavily from Moncler's rich heritage, while the leaked images unveiled earlier align more closely with BBC's distinctive style. Among the leaked images, one highlighted a logo-adorned T-shirt, featuring branded imprints on both its front and back. Additionally, a varsity-style leather and cotton bomber jacket stole the spotlight, adorned with silver embroidered lettering that encapsulates the essence of the collaboration.

Here is a proper list of items from the collaboration:

Hooded Varsity Jacket

Embossed Diamond and Dollar Down Jacket

Girocollo Tricot Kint Sweater

Leather Baseball Cap

Wool Jacquard Beanie

Classic Logos Hoodie

Classic Logis SS T-shirt

Cargo Sweatpant

Apres Trail BBC Snow Boot

The collaboration will see a release on August 15th. However, the pricing details have not been shared by the brands. Keep an eye on the official websites of the brands for further details.