Salehe Bembury x Moncler Genius collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Salehe Bembury, a New York-based designer and footwear expert, has collaborated with Moncler Genius to create a new collection that balances luxury and outdoor play. The collection "represents a shared appreciation of outdoor heritage, bringing a human touch to the world of luxury." Bembury's functional and utilitarian identity is reflected in this collection, which is inspired by a 1950s mountaineering line from Moncler's archives.

The Salehe Bembury x Moncler Genius collection pushes the conventional collaboration model into unexplored territories of creation, breaking ground for sneaker designer Bembury. The collection is Bembury's debut ready-to-wear collection and features a range of outdoor-ready pieces that are both functional and stylish. The collection became available on the online Moncler shop and selected stores of the brand on July 14. The price range starts from $375 and goes up to $3,435.

Salehe Bembury x Moncler Genius collection features down jackets, padded shirts, Trailgrip Grain sneakers, and more

Earlier this year, Moncler attended London Fashion Week and presented a number of collections with avant-garde designers. This is when the company's innovative Genius line invited Pharrell Williams, Palm Angels, Alicia Keys, and others to reimagine its dynamic winter essentials.

Salehe Bembury recently unveiled the outdoor-friendly Moncler Genius collaboration. Bembury designed an exciting collection for explorers everywhere, and drew inspiration from Moncler's 1950s Equipments collection, recreating archaic mountaineering conventions for today's hikers.

Moncler's outerwear features the designer's signature fingerprint symbol, which is inflated and features on the garments, giving the vests and jackets three-dimensional DNA-like patterns. The other items feature pocketed harnesses to carry necessities uphill. The GORE-TEX INFINIUM parkas feature teddy fleece, and the puffer jackets have useful utility pockets.

The collection also includes double-collared hoodies, crewnecks, textured beanies, and more. The Trailgrip shoe from Moncler, which features earth-toned color schemes, indentations modeled after fingerprints, and spiked VIBRAM soles, is inspired by Bembury's rebellious spirit.

The unique design sense of Salehe Bembury and Moncler's technical competence in the field of outdoor gear supports the entire collection. The collection includes useful items that encourage a wide range of people to experience the liberation of nature.

The fusion of Bembury's distinctive 'grain' fingerprint with Moncler's characteristic quilting on padded coats, vests, and lighter layers exemplifies the Moncler Genius co-creation philosophy. In this partnership, footwear takes center stage, with the Trailgrip sneaker, a Moncler classic, reimagined for an upcoming generation of outdoor lovers. Featuring the distinctive 'grain' imprint quilting on Salehe Bembury's Trailgrip Grain, the pair is available in orange, organic green, and pastel taupe hues.

Salehe Bembury said:

“The collection is an exploration of palette, shape, and utility. From extensive time spent in the wilderness, I have developed a deep appreciation for nature and the elements that come with it.”

The new Salehe Bembury x Moncler Genius collection proves that luxury and fashion are not only about style but also about the people. The collection conveys that premium fashion can also be associated with nature and human beings. This innovative fashion collection is currently available via Moncler shops.