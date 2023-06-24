Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R sneakers: Everything we know so far

Rumor has it, Salehe Bembury will soon reintroduce New Balance 1906R sneakers covered in bright hues. Recently, Salehe Bembury shared a post on his Instagram account, wearing a new New Balance 1906R sneakers, hinting at the upcoming drop.

Salehe Bembury and New Balance have a strong collaborative relationship that has produced some of the most anticipated sneaker drops in recent years. Bembury, a renowned footwear designer, has worked with New Balance on several projects, including the 990v2 Pink, Water Be the Guide, and Peace Be the Journey sneakers.

Bembury's unique approach to design, which involves a full-chessboard visualization of the finished product, has impressed New Balance's senior collaborations manager, Joe Grondin. And gradually their partnership has gotten stronger.

Soon sneakerheads will be able to see the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R sneaker collaboration. Neither of the party has disclosed the official release and price information regarding the upcoming pair.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R sneakers will be covered in bright red and yellow hues

The Creative Director of the Pollex Clog line, Salehe Bembury, known for leading Crocs into a new age, is yet again catching fans' imaginations. Recently, the Tribeca-born design expert surprised the stylish throng at Paris Fashion Week with a sneak peek at what may be his most recent collaboration with New Balance.

Following up on his acclaimed New Balance 990v2 collaboration from the previous year, Bembury revealed what seems to be a reinvented New Balance 1906R on social media. Bembury's latest creation marks an esthetic turn for the designer, whose earlier works tended to be more monochrome in nature.

Coming soon from New Balance is the 1906R sneaker with a bold design and color palate. The shoe has an eye-catching color gradient running across its mesh foundation that changes from a bright yellow at the toe cap to a strong crimson red that encircles the heel. Comparing this vivacious use of color to his earlier works' subdued shades is a welcome change.

The traditional running silhouette also features greyscale components that give it a hint of refinement. A remarkable contrast to the multicolored foundation is created by the sole unit's sleek and vibrant metallic silver appearance and various overlays on the top.

New Balance introduced the 1906R sneakers as:

"The iconic New Balance 1906R men's sneaker is back with fresh style. Named for the year New Balance was conceived and updated with an upper inspired by running shoe designs from the 2000s, this classic shoe continues to be a staple in the running world.

"Its N-ergy shock absorbing outsole features a Stability Web for added arch support, while an ACTEVA LITE midsole and ABZORB SBS heel cushioning offer comfort and stability. With the timeless 1906R, you get a stylish running shoe that performs."

New Balance sneakers are known for their exceptional quality and innovative features, and the same goes for the NB 1906R sneakers. These shoes often incorporate several key features that set them apart. One key feature is their superior cushioning, thanks to technologies like Fresh Foam or ABZORB, providing a comfortable and responsive ride.

Another essential aspect is the supportive construction, ensuring stability and preventing pronation issues. New Balance 1906R sneakers also boast excellent traction, enhancing grip on various surfaces.

Bembury's creative vision and New Balance's expertise in the sneaker industry have made their collaborations successful. Stay tuned to know more information regarding the upcoming Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R sneakers.

