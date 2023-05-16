New Balance 1906 Protection Pack “White” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Boston-based shoe company New Balance is making preparations for the launch of another “White” colorway as part of its widely admired 1906 Protection Pack portfolio. With early images of the latest colorway recently surfacing on the internet, the 1906 Protection Pack “White” is expected to release later in 2023 through New Balance’s official website and select retailers online as well as in-store.

The sneaker will be available in men’s sizing and will retail for $170 USD per pair. Although the precise release date has not yet been specified, more details should be made public shortly.

New Balance 1906 Protection Pack “White” shoes are covered in suede panels all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Modern Notoriety)

New Balance is a renowned brand that has been producing high-quality sneakers for decades. One of its most popular models is the 1906 which debuted in 2006 as a premium running shoe with innovative features such as the NLOCK system, the ABZORB cushioning and the N-ERGY shock absorption. The 1906 has been reimagined several times over the years, but one of the most notable versions is the Protection Pack series, also known as the Refined Future Pack.

The Protection Pack series was first introduced in 2020 on the 2002R model, which was designed by Yue Wu, a Chinese artist and creative director. Wu wanted to create a sneaker that looked like a “wearable relic”, with distressed and worn-in details that contrasted with the futuristic and sleek silhouette. The series was inspired by Wu’s travels around the world and his observation of how different cultures protect their heritage and identity.

Since then, the Protection Pack series has expanded to include other models, such as the 1906R and the 1906D. The latest addition to the series is the 1906 Protection Pack “White”, which is set to be released in 2023. This sneaker features a clean and crisp color scheme that showcases the unique design elements of the Protection Pack series.

The 1906 Protection Pack “White” is a stunning sneaker that combines white leather overlays with off-white mesh uppers and neutral suedes. The leather overlays have jagged edges that create a rugged and raw look, while the mesh uppers provide breathability and comfort. The shoe also has tonal stitching and perforations that add texture and dimension.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Closer Look at the New Balance 1906R Protection Pack "White" 🤍 Closer Look at the New Balance 1906R Protection Pack "White" 🤍 https://t.co/uIozRq2RGM

The sneaker has several branding details that are presented in silver, such as the “N” logo on the sides, the “New Balance” text on the tongue and heel tab, and the “1906” number on the lateral heel. Additionally, the “N” logo also has an NLOCK system that integrates with the laces to provide a secure fit. The sneaker also has white laces and liners that match the overall color scheme.

An 860v2 midsole that has a creamy finish and a tan outsole completes the look of the pair. The midsole has ABZORB cushioning and N-ERGY shock absorption that provide stability and support for running or casual wear. The outsole has a rubber material that offers traction and durability.

FitThemAll @FitThemAll Nouvelles images des prochaines New Balance 1906D « White » Nouvelles images des prochaines New Balance 1906D « White » ☀️ https://t.co/nRtFgqAkh0

Fans of both contemporary fashion and the heritage of New Balance will enjoy the 1906 Protection Pack "White" shoe. The sneaker has a classic silhouette that pays homage to New Balance’s history of running shoes but also has a modern twist that reflects Yue Wu’s vision of a refined future.

The 1906's “White” iteration is also a sneaker that showcases New Balance’s craftsmanship and innovation.

The 1906 Protection Pack “White” is a sneaker that deserves attention and appreciation from sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. It is a sneaker that combines style, quality, and history in one package.

Poll : 0 votes