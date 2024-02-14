New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 "Spice Blue" shoes: Everything we know so far

A new addition to the New Balance FuelCell series is scheduled to excite women runners. The latest NB FuelCell Rebel v4 sneakers showcase a remarkable redesign of the New Balance FuelCell shoe line. The upcoming edition focuses on improving speed and sturdiness, making it perfect for dedicated runners. These sneakers perfectly balance comfort and pace in a design ideal for runners of all levels.

The New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 in a vibrant spice blue color with accents of limelight and blue oasis will be available on March 1, 2024. The sneaker comes in women's exclusive sizes and is priced at $139.99.

Interested buyers can cop this drop from the official website of New Balance and other select retailers. This launch is about the complete running experience, apart from being a fashion statement.

More details about the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 "Spice Blue" shoes

Take a closer look at the shoe (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 sneaker is a dynamic kick cladded in a vibrant spice blue hue accented with limelight and blue oasis details. Tailored specifically for women, this sleek running shoe is designed for long runs. The FuelCell Rebel v4 boasts soft cushioning, providing a neutral stability experience.

The upper of this footwear is made from synthetic/mesh material and showcases sublimated graphics. No-sew overlays ensure a sleek fit while enhancing the overall aesthetic.

The sneaker incorporates a FantomFit design for ultra-light bonded support. Weighing in at 168 grams (5.9 oz) with a 6mm drop from heel to toe, this shoe is crafted for those who crave both speed and lightness.

With a lace closure, the FuelCell Rebel v4 not only prioritizes performance but also maintains a stylish edge. The limelight insoles of the sneaker display bold Fuel Cell text written in black. The key feature lies in the FuelCell foam, delivering a propulsive feel to propel you forward with each stride.

Whether you're aiming for maximum propulsion or a comfortable, fast-paced run, this shoe promises to be your reliable companion on any running journey.

Apart from the above-mentioned colorway, two more iterations of New Balance FuelCell v4 are coming in “White with bleached lime glo and hot mango” and “White with linen and sea salt” hues. These kicks will also be available on March 1, 2024, at $139.99 on the official website of New Balance.