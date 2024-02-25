Nike Dunk Low Light Bone Dark Stucco shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low Light Bone Dark Stucco colorway was recently unveiled by the Swoosh label. This Light Bone Dark Stucco rendition of the Dunk Low silhouette is scheduled to step onto the footwear scene on March 5, 2024.

These sneakers will be available for purchase through the online Nike SNKRS site, along with a slew of linked retail chains. These women's exclusive sneaker designs are marked with a selling price label of $135.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low Light Bone Dark Stucco shoes

Closer look at the Nike Dunk Low Light Bone Dark Stucco sneakers (Image via Nike)

As time has progressed, the classic Nike Dunk Low shape has seen a continual evolution, resulting in the introduction of a wide variety of patterns and fabrics. By preparing for yet another influential launch, Nike is getting ready to introduce the women's specific Light Bone Dark Stucco Dunk Low in the year 2024.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low in Light Bone Dark Stucco features a seamless combination of materials, including fuzzy suede, hemp, leather, and canvas. This smooth balance of materials is a highlight of the shoe.

When it comes to the sneaker's structure, the gray-colored hemp layer that wraps around the mudguard and the eyestays is the most prominent feature. The heel patch appears in a light cream color that is replicated on the leather toebox. It is decked out with an extra swoosh on its medial side.

Detailed look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

The leather parts around the midfoot and the collar have been adorned with olive shades, which add an interesting dimension to the overall look. The swoosh, which is a prominent element, is crafted from rich suede in an earthy brown color, which works wonderfully with the lace set that was selected.

The visible foam design on the tongue of this Dunk Low, which is an homage to raw workmanship, contributes to the appearance of the shoe being elevated even further. The white Dunk midsole is combined with an olive rubber outer sole unit, which serves as a suitable closure and encapsulates the essence of the layout.

The description of the Nike Dunk Low Light Bone Dark Stucco shoes on Nike’s SNKRS reads:

“For decades, the Dunk’s taken on fresh colors, material iterations and creative design overhauls to keep the needle moving. This edition is all about texture, with a premium mix of Light Bone canvas, Dark Stucco, Coconut Milk and Neutral Olive leathers and shaggy Sesame suede for a softened spin that's easy to style.”

Mark your calendars for the Nike Dunk Low Light Bone Dark Stucco shoes that will be accessible in the next few days.