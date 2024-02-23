Nike Dunk Low Premium “Urban Landscape 2.0” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Dunk Low Premium “Urban Landscape 2.0” rendition recently appeared on the internet. This fresh iteration will be entirely decked in a Dark Stucco/Vintage Green-Summit White-Alabaster palette.

The Nike Dunk Low Premium “Urban Landscape 2.0” sneakers are expected to enter the footwear scene on April 1, 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these shoes will be offered for sale via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, along with a bunch of its linked merchants. They will be marked with a selling price label of $125 per pair.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low Premium “Urban Landscape 2.0” shoes

Take a closer look at the Nike Dunk Low Urban Landscape 2.0 sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The sneaker market is still buzzing following the introduction of the CO.JP, which was just released.

A compelling new variant of the Nike Dunk Low Premium Urban Landscape 2.0 has been introduced by Nike, following the reintroduction of the hue in the Holiday 2024 and the unveiling of the Pink Aqua Weave iteration.

A premium nubuck top is featured on this turtle-inspired rendition of the Dunk Low. The upper portion is embellished with a cell-like design that is evocative of a turtle shell and is depicted in a shade of green that is light.

This organic texture pattern is expanded by adding a darker green hue to the matte leather portions, which exhibit a characteristic vein print throughout the shoe's toe, midfoot, and collar areas.

The layout is given more depth by the addition of a suede Swoosh in a neutral green color, and the visual appeal of the footwear is further enhanced with a mesh sock liner in a more subtle shade of green.

The whole design is completed with a green outsole that complements the silhouette, creating an upscale and rustic look. The look is supported by a clean white midsole with yellow ornamental stitching.

Keep a watchful eye out for the Nike Dunk Low Premium “Urban Landscape 2.0” colorway that will supposedly hit the market in the coming weeks. Dunkheads and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.