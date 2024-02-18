Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "What The" shoes restock (2024): Everything we know so far

Swoosh label first unveiled the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "What The" as part of their CO.JP line, which was unique to Japan. It's making a return this Holiday 2024. This reissue will delight sneakerheads, bringing back its unique style and heritage.

As per Sneaker Bar Detroit and Sole Retriever, the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "What The" will hit the shelves during the Holiday of 2024. These sneakers will be available for purchase at Nike Sportswear stores and other select retail outlets, both in-person and online. Coming with a price tag of $125 USD, this sneaker will be released in men's sizes.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "What The" shoes

Initially launched as a part of Nike's Japan-exclusive CO.JP collection in 2017, the upcoming "What The" version combines various color schemes on the Dunk Low silhouette, showcasing a vibrant mix of colors inspired by the 'Be True To Your School' line. This design is a one-of-a-kind blend in the "What The" mash-up style, setting it apart from the rest.

Every foot displays a unique, mismatched design inspired by iconic color schemes like St. John's, Syracuse, Michigan, and Kentucky. This sneaker has been expertly made with full leather, featuring perforations on the toe box for enhanced breathability. It also includes mesh tongues and an inner lining to ensure maximum comfort.

This version features a tongue label and CO.JP-printed insoles. Each Swoosh on the sneakers boasts a bichromatic scheme. The white midsole and navy rubber outsole perfectly complement its design. This unique design pays homage to the Dunk's extensive heritage and role as a creative artwork platform.

The acronym "CO.JP" stands for "Concept Japan" and was once the address of Nike's Japanese website. Today, it is a pioneer in the current era of shoe collaborations. Started with humble beginnings, Nike CO.JP soon evolved into its own Nike sub-label, and the brand's influence extended well beyond Japan, establishing a foothold in Paris, London, New York, and more.

Be on the look out for the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "What The" model that reflects the brand's inventive and adventurous character as it returns for Holiday 2024, reviving the Dunk collection. Interested buyers may also sign up on Nike's official website or download the SNKRS app to keep an eye on these sneakers.