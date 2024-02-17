Nike Dunk Low Neapolitan shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Dunk Low Neapolitan rendition recently appeared on the internet. These shoes are entirely decked in hues inspired by the eponymous ice cream.

The Nike Dunk Low Neapolitan shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime around the Spring of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the official launch date hasn’t been revealed by Nike as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped via the online as well as offline Nike, alongside a bunch of connected sellers. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $115 per pair.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low Neapolitan shoes

A closer look at the Nike Dunk Low Neapolitan shoes (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

A delightful iteration of the Dunk Low is being served up by Nike as we move into the spring 2024 season. This particular version is based on the beloved "Neapolitan" palette. This flavor has been enjoying a comeback, appearing on models such as the Air Jordan 3 and the Air Jordan 11, and now it is the time for the Nike Dunk Low to be encased in this delectable scheme when it is finally released.

Beginning with a radiant white leather foundation that serves as the ideal canvas for the remainder of the style, the "Neapolitan" Nike Dunk Low is a visual treat that will leave you wanting more. The foundation is laid with mild beige additions, which are suggestive of the creamy vanilla coating that is found in traditional ice cream.

The sweetness extends with Swooshes that are a rich chocolate brown color and delightfully contrast against the fresh white and beige color scheme. These Swooshes remind us of the chocolate component of the ice cream.

Neapolitan is surely incomplete without a hint of strawberry. Therefore, the splashes of delicate strawberry pink have been carefully incorporated into the tongue labeling, heel tab, and an appealing forefoot micro swoosh.

These splashes of color offer a delightful pop of color that draws the entire theme together. The sneaker's appearance is finished off with a basic sole block that is white and beige. This helps to preserve the sneaker's neat and stylish appearance.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk Low Neapolitan shoes that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks of 2024. Dunkheads and other interested readers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their launch.