Air Jordan 11 Gratitude cleat: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 11 Gratitude cleats were recently teased by a sneaker insider, namely LacedLooter. The early images of these cleats revealed that they would be entirely decked out in a White/Metallic Gold-Black color palette.

In the spring of 2024, the Air Jordan 11 Gratitude Cleat is expected to hit the shelves, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. The actual release date is yet to be confirmed by Nike.

Reportedly, they will be available for purchase at Nike and other select Jordan Brand shops both online and in-store. There will be a selling price of $200 for both the Mid-TD Cleat and the MCS Cleat.

More details about the Air Jordan 11 Gratitude cleat

The annual Christmas debut of the Air Jordan 11 has become a constant fixture in the footwear scene. The AJ 11 has consistently served as a symbol of creativity and fashion in the global community of sneakers. With the release of the Air Jordan 11 Gratitude in 2023, Jumpman paid tribute to the DMP Jordan 11 by creating a shoe that was so successful that it was completely sold out.

If you have been hunting for the Gratitude 11s, you are in luck since the pair will be returning. However, this time, it will include cleats that are suitable for various types of fields, including baseball and football.

These updated cleated versions of the Air Jordan 11 Gratitude are not simply a return of the original design; rather, they are a redesign of the classic silhouette. It will be offered in two different forms, the Mid TD and the MCS Cleat, to accommodate a variety of field options and the needs of different athletes.

The fundamental nature of the Air Jordan 11 Gratitude cleat has not been altered in any way, despite the functional shift that occurs. The cleats, with their tumbled leather top and everything else, continue to have the same comparable visual impact as the original iteration.

Nevertheless, the Gratitude Cleat is distinguished from its forerunner by virtue of a few minor modifications. Particularly, the mudguard constructed out of patent leather has a lower cut, which is evocative of prior sneakers that were throwback versions of the Jordan 11.

The layout not only pays homage to the history of the design but also guarantees the highest possible level of efficiency and ease while on the field. When compared to the conventional sneaker rendition, the cleated sole component represents a considerable departure because it provides athletes with improved grip and stability.

It is only for the first time since 2018 that the Jordan 11 has been reimagined as a cleat. The introduction of the Air Jordan 11 Gratitude Cleat is a momentous occasion because it represents the starting point of this cleat adaptation.

The following words, taken from Nike's website, highlight the aesthetic qualities and design principles of the footwear:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 11 Gratitude cleat since they will be on sale sometime around spring 2024. Staying connected with Nike’s website or downloading the SNKRS app will ensure that everyone interested in the Jordan shoes receives timely notifications when they arrive.

