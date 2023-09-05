Nike Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned label with Michael Jordan have continued to make waves within the sneaker industry with multiple iconic launches throughout 2023.

Michael Jordan's eponymous sneaker label kicked off their partnership back in 1984 and launched their debut signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1, in 1985. The sneaker lineage is renewed annually with new silhouettes and has already reached its 38th signature model.

The dynamic duo launched the iconic Air Jordan 11 in 1995, which eventually became MJ's all-time favorite shoe. The latest makeover to join the sneaker line is the Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude," which is reigniting the hype of the Air Jordan 11 by releasing the iconic retro back in 2023.

The latest "Gratitude" colorway is inspired by the 2006-released "DMP" color scheme. An official release date for the Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude" hasn't been announced by Nike yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released on December 9, 2023, via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

Nike Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude" sneakers are inspired by the 2006-released "DMP" colorway

Michael Jordan's partnership with Nike began in 1984 and can be credited for conjoining fashion and streetwear with the basketball industry. The Jordan label previously announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" as it gives a nod to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls jersey number "23." To celebrate the "Jordan Year," the label has launched multiple retro lines.

The retro silhouettes have been a part of the ongoing vintage trend. After previously releasing Spring, Summer, and Fall 2023 Retro collections, the label is expected to launch individual colorways.

The latest retro colorway to be added is the Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude," which takes inspiration from the "DMP" colorway debuted in 2006 as a part of Defining Moments Pack.

On reseller site StockX, the pair is currently priced from $500 to $2000. The official Jordan label's site introduces the sneaker model Air Jordan 11 and its relationship with Michael Jordan:

"His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP, and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring."

The sneaker was quick to become incredibly popular as it marked the momentous occasion of MJ's return to the court.

Michael Jordan further announced that the AJ11 was his favorite sneaker in the "Concord" colorway. The latest colorway is a heartfelt tribute to MJ's impact both on and off the court.

The sneaker comes clad in a mix of black, white, and metallic gold color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of white tumbled leather, which features black patent leather overlays.

Details such as gold Jumpman logo and "23" on the side ankle and heels are added to give a flair to the design.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and translucent outsoles. The pair is expected to be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan brand retailers on December 9, 2023, for $230.