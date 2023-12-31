Air Jordan 11 “Bred Velvet” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 11 "Bred Velvet" sneakers will be joining the already packed array of Jordan Brand's holiday 2024 launch roster. The “Bred Velvet” shoes will be decked in a Black/White-Varsity Red palette. SneakerFiles and Zsneakerheadz recently shared an early mockup of this shoe.

The newly emerged Air Jordan 11 “Bred Velvet” sneakers will supposedly enter the footwear scene sometime around the holiday season of 2024, as per the preliminary reports from the abovementioned Jordan Brand insiders. Note that the official word on this release is currently pending from Jordan Brand.

These shoes are expected to be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail shops. As stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit, they will be dropped in women’s exclusive sizes with a retail price label of $230 for each pair.

Air Jordan 11 “Bred Velvet” shoes are coupled with white midsoles

Following the most recent sneaker teasers of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" and the Air Jordan 9 "Olive" sneakers, Jordan Brand has announced the addition of the women's specific Air Jordan 11 "Bred Velvet" to their release roster for the Holiday 2024 season.

This edition deviates from the standard by choosing a luxurious velvet makeover instead of the customary finish.

This Air Jordan 11 features a solid black velvet top, which is comparable to the "Velvet Night Maroon" version that was released in 2016.

The paint scheme for this shoe is Black, White, and Varsity Red. The classic "Bred" look is achieved through the adoption of varsity red details on the Jumpman emblems as well as the exterior of the shoe. The elegant design is completed with the inclusion of a white "23" on the tongue labeling, the midsole, and the heels at the same time.

On the website of Nike, the following words underline the underpinnings of the footwear design as well as the aesthetically pleasing characteristics of the footwear:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

The Air Jordan 11 "Bred Velvet" sneakers will be available for purchase before the end of next year, so make sure you keep an eye out for them. In order to receive timely notifications regarding the arrival of the Jordan shoes, it is recommended that individuals who are interested in Jordan shoes stay in touch with Nike's website or download the SNKRS app.

Besides the aforementioned AJ11, Jordan Brand seems to have bigger plans for its fans. The next Christmas season of 2024 is expected to witness the reappearance of another popular iteration of the Air Jordan 11 “Columbia Blue.”

This news was recently revealed by Zsneakerheadz. These shoes will potentially hit the digital and physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other connected vendors.