Air Jordan 11 “Columbia Blue” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The newest addition to the list of Jordan Brand releases scheduled for the next Christmas season is the Air Jordan 11 "Columbia Blue.” This news was recently disclosed by sneaker insiders, including Zsneakerheadz and SneakerFiles.

The Air Jordan 11 “Columbia Blue” sneakers are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime around the holiday season of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources.

They will reportedly be marked with a retail price label of $230 for each pair, and will be sold by the online and offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, along with a bunch of connected Jordan Brand merchants.

Air Jordan 11 “Columbia Blue” sneakers will be inspired by the 1996 retro design

The holiday season Air Jordan 11 drop is attracting a lot of curiosity, especially considering that the Jordan brand plans on bringing back an original version of their eleventh trademark sneaker.

The OG edition of the AJ11 shoe is considered to be the most widely anticipated of all the yearly releases. There will also be a retro Air Jordan 11 "Columbia" (also dubbed "Legend Blue") dropping around the 2024 holiday season, which has been widely anticipated.

Sneaker Files and @zSneakerHeadz, two inside sources, have dropped hints regarding the release of this noteworthy retro shoe, but Nike, Inc. has not officially confirmed its arrival.

In the past decade, Jordan Brand has brought back several classic colors of its iconic sneakers.

Currently, it appears that they are planning to put out an original color palette encompassing the "White/Columbia Blue/Black" palette that was initially launched in 1996.

A unique and significant position in the annals of sneaker heritage is reserved for this specific palette. The only time Michael Jordan sported this variation of the distinctive shoe was when he participated in the NBA All-Star Game in 1996.

The shoe has been praised for a long time for its contemporary appearance and its association with the University of North Carolina.

There are reports circulating that suggest the forthcoming release will most likely adhere to Tinker Hatfield's actual layout in a more intricate manner. This is in line with the recent trend that Jordan Brand has been following, which aims to faithfully recreate famous configurations.

It is possible that semi-translucent outsoles will be used, and the "Legend Blue" (released in 2014) treatment could be replaced with an appearance that is more reminiscent of the "Columbia Blue" set that was released initially.

On Nike's site, the following words highlight the footwear model's foundations and aesthetic aspects:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 11 “Columbia Blue” sneakers that will accessible by the end of next year. Jordan enthusiasts and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their launch.