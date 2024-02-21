Nike Dunk Low “Pink Aqua Weave” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Dunk Low “Pink Aqua Weave” colorway recently emerged on the internet. This new version of Dunk Low will be decked in a multi-color/sanddrift-aqua weave-pink foam palette.

The Nike Dunk Low “Pink Aqua Weave” rendition is projected to be offered on April 1, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Reportedly, these Dunks will be sold via the online as well as physical platforms of Nike, alongside a slew of associated retail shops. They will be marked with a selling price label of $135 per pair.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low “Pink Aqua Weave” shoes

A closer look at the Nike Dunk Low Pink Aqua Weave shoes (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

There are a lot of people who are bored of the Dunk Low because Nike has released a lot of different designs over the course of the past few years. However, the Beaverton-based athletic gear company continues to stand strong with new variations on the silhouette.

The structure has received a fresh spring-friendly makeover from Nike, in addition to other distinctive versions such as the Dunk Low.

This particular iteration of the Nike Dunk Low "Pink Aqua Weave" stands out from the crowd because of its playful mix of materials and hue scheme. It perfectly reflects the spirit of Easter as well as the balmy temperatures of the forthcoming summertime.

An effortless and textured appearance is achieved by the top, which is constructed of hemp covered in a sanddrift shade. The appearance prepares the way for the most prominent component of the layout, which is a foundation layer made of woven textiles.

This textile, which is embellished with a wonderful blend of aqua weave and pink designs, covers the toe box, tongue flap, midfoot, and collar area of the shoe. It brings an upbeat and vibrant contrast to the overall appearance of the footwear. The design is enhanced with pink highlights, which can be seen on the lace set as well as the Nike insignia that is located on the tongue.

Additionally, the pink is complemented with blue components on the tongue tag along with heel embroidery, which helps to bring the color theme together. A sanddrift midsole built on top of a pink outer sole unit brings the silhouette to a stunning climax.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk Low “Pink Aqua Weave” variation that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Dunkheads and other interested parties are encouraged to stay in touch with the Nike site for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE